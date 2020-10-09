CHURCH HILL – With what turned out to be their final home game of the regular season, Volunteer’s Lady Falcons soccer team did it in style with a 5-0 blanking of Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association (KACHEA) Oct. 1.
Erin Smallwood was once again in goal with the shutout as Smallwood.
In the victory over KACHEA, Alyssa Chappell booted two goals and had an assist to lead the Lady Falcons offense.
Kristen Flack, Sara Winegar and Emma Lukens also scored a goal each and had an assist apiece for Volunteer.
The win helped the Lady Falcons finish the week with a 3-0 record, while scoring a total of 13 goals and giving up none.
Volunteer recorded wins on the week against Sullivan South, David Crockett, and KACHEA as the Lady Falcons geared up for the upcoming district soccer tournament.
Volunteer (9-4-1, 2-3), which was slated to travel to David Crockett on Thursday to close the regular season, had to cancel its Tuesday home finale against Cherokee, which closed this week due to COVID-19 protocols, school officials said.
Dates for the District 1-AA soccer tournament have not been announced yet, but it is expected to begin after next week’s scheduled fall break.