BULLS GAP – Kiera Johnson scored 14 and Brayley Bowlin added nine as Bulls Gap topped Clinch, 29-8, Thursday at Bulls Gap School.
The Lady Bulldogs broke open a 10-4 lead in the second quarter, going on an 8-1 lead to close the half and take an 18-5 lead into the break, as Johnson hit five field goals in the opening half.
Bulls Gap’s defense continued to bother the Clinch offense in the second half, forcing turnovers as the Lady Bulldogs closed the game on an 11-3 run.
Kailee Carter, Jazmine Kersterson and Makenna Johnson added baskets for Bulls Gap.
Adriyanna Cave scored four points for Clinch while Abby Greene added three. Billie Seals added a free throw for the Lady Wildcats.