MORRISTOWN – Walters State Community College basketball camps will begin Monday.
Bill Carlyle will hold two boys camps for grades 2-9 from Monday to Thursday. Morning camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and afternoon camp will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for one camp or $100 for both.
Camp will include fundamentals and league play. Camp instructors will be WSCC coaches and players. Camp T-shirts will be awarded, as well as trophies for various categories.
For further information, call Sherri McGinnis at 423-585-6754, or Bill Carlyle at 423-231-0975.
Jasmin Coleman’s girls basketball camp will be held the following week, Monday to Wednesday, June 28-30 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for Grades 2-8, and a High School Elite Camp on Thursday, July 1 from 1-5 p.m.
The 3-day camp for grades 2-8 costs $65. The 1-day High School camp is $45.
For more information, contact Coach Jasmin Coleman at 843-543-3149 or jasmin.coleman@ws.edu.