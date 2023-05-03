KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Volunteer 6-5 in a nonconference baseball battle Thursday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.
Dobyns-Bennett, which trailed 2-1, scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead.
Volunteer answered in the top of the seventh with three runs of its own. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases for the Falcons with nobody out. Landon McIntosh then put a ball in play and reached on an error to score Riley Littleton. Jay Adams then beat out a single to the short stop to score Haynes and move both runners. Titus Stovall hit into a fielder’s choice to score Colby Lawson and the game was all tied up at 5-5 with two on and just one out. The Indians managed to get a popup and a flyout to end the threat.
Lawson had two hits for Volunteer. Haynes and Adams each had one hit and one RBI in the game. Starter Gavin Hickernell threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits. Austin Williams, who came on in relief, took the loss for Volunteer. He gave up five runs on four hits, walked five and struck out six.
D-B 13, Cherokee 3
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett jumped out to a 4-0 lead and added nine more runs over the next two innings to defeat Cherokee 13-3 Saturday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Tribe banged out 13 hits and took advantage of three Cherokee errors in the nonconference win.
Jake Elliott went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Chiefs, who scored all three runs in the second inning. Cole Putnal, Paker Travis, Gage Adkins, Brady LeRoy and Ryan Vigil each had one hit for Cherokee.
Aiden Byington drove in six runs for the Indians.
The Chiefs will travel to Pigeon Forge on Monday to wrap up the regular season. District tournament action begins Thursday.
Volunteer 1, THS 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher pitched a complete game shutout and fanned 17 batters to win a pitchers’ duel with Tennessee High’s Rylee Fields by a 1-0 count on Thursday.
Volunteer’s run came in the second inning when Bryleigh Salyer led off with a single and her courtesy runner Avery Weston came around to score on a single by Jayden Ford.
Kendra Huff was 2 for 3 to lead Volunteer at the plate. Ford, Salyer, Jenna Thomas and Haley Russell each had one hit for Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons will celebrate Senior Night on Wednesday with a doubleheader against Hampton at 5 p.m.
