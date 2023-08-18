Austin Williams shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the boys’ team to a 157 — nearly 30 strokes ahead of Elizabethton at 186.
Addyson Fisher shot a career low 47 to earn medalist honors and lead the Lady Falcons to a four-stroke win over Elizabethton.
Volunteer’s Tucker McLain plays his way to par.
Jackson McLain turned in a 39 for the Falcons.
Volunteer’s Charlie Barton lines up a putt.
Volunteer's Cameron Cox finished the day with a 43.
Volunteer’s Zetta Smith finished the day with a 48.
Volunteer's Kain Cornett sets up for a putt.
Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher and Zetta Smith combined to shoot a 95 on Wednesday to beat Elizabethton by four strokes.
Jenna Thomas survived the creek crossing to set up this shot.
Water hazards were plentiful following the heavy rain that pounded the region earlier in the week.
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer played some of its best golf of the season on its home course Wednesday afternoon to pick up a pair of conference wins over Elizabethton.
