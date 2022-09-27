RCS’s Jayden Weston (7) is pursued by SMS’s Kaiden Henderson (28).
RCS’s Porter Owen (9) finds a hole.
RCS’s Baylor Hancock (88) brings down Surgoinsville’s Eli Case (7).
Surgoinsville’s Kaiden Henderson (28) runs for yardage as RCS’s Keaton Rimer (63) and teammates pursues.
Surgoinsville’s Kaiden Henderson (28) chases Rogersville’s Jayden Weston (7)
Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Jenkins (11) operates against Keaton Rimer (63) and Landree Helton (17).
RCS quarterback Eli Boyd (1) hands off to Porter Owen (9) as Surgoinsville's Tristian Sizemore (24) pursues.
RCS’s Jayden Weston (7) slips away from SMS’s Lakin Horton (85).
RCS’s Ethan Jones (85) wraps up Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Jenkins (11).
RCS’s Cole Allen (14) is chased by Surgoinsville’s Eli Case (7) and Derrick Rowland (3).
ROGERSVILLE — Jayden Weston and Porter Owen scored two touchdowns apiece to lead Rogersville City School to a 38-14 win over Surgoinsville Thursday at Cherokee on RCS’s Eighth Grade Night.
Eli Boyd also had two touchdown passes for the Warriors, who led 6-0 after the first quarter on a seven-yard run by Owen.
Weston scored on a five-yard run and Boyd hit Owen on a 43-yard scoring play in the second quarter. Weston ran in two-point conversions after each touchdown as RCS took a 22-6 lead into halftime.
Weston got the scoring started early in the third quarter, taking the kick off 57 yards for a touchdown. Boyd’s two point conversion extended the RCS lead to 30-6.
Boyd’s 20-yard scoring toss to Cole Allen and another two-point conversion by Weston extended the RCS lead to 38-6.
The Eagles added a late touchdown and two-point conversion for the final margin.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.