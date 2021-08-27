ROGERSVILLE – Keeping momentum going in a high school soccer program is an ongoing, uphill battle at Cherokee, and this 2021 girls season will be no different.
There isn’t an overabundance of soccer-loving players attending school every year, so It’s hard to continue building on a program with fewer upperclassmen participating.
“For freshmen and sophomores, they come,” said Cherokee boys soccer coach Ryan Windham, who has taken over as girls coach this year. “But once some of them become juniors and seniors and can drive and get jobs, they don’t come back.”
Developing and sustaining continuity becomes a challenge with the loss of experienced upperclassmen.
In fact, there isn’t a whole lot of participation, period. Windham starts the season with just 14 players, so simulating game situations in practice is difficult, if not impossible.
The lack of experience mirrors what occurred on the boys’ side last spring – one year after the program’s best chance – perhaps ever – was shot down by the COVID shut-down.
That Spring of 2020 boys team was dominated by skilled, experienced players who lost their promising senior season in to COVID. The following year’s team in the Spring of 2021 had very little experience – the loss of the previous year’s seniors compounded by the loss of an entire season by those who did return.
“The whole season is almost like practice,” Windham said of fielding inexperienced teams. “By the end of the season last year, the boys were a decent team at the very end.”
Windham doesn’t have the advantage some coaches in other sports have.
“I’m not faculty, so that hurts the program some because I’m not here to actually recruit,” he said.
Windham is impressed with what he does have, however.
“There are five freshmen that are very good,” Windham said. “I coached a lot of them when we had AYSO. My daughter is in eighth grade and played up, so she’s played with all these kids. There’s potential there. It just depends.
“It’s a young team. It’s going to take some time to rebuild. There’s potential there, but it’s going to take some honing,” he said.
Developing individual skills will be a focus in practice.
“Also, working together as a team is going to be a key thing,” Windham said.
Cherokee players this year include Elana Hendrix, Alyssa Hutchison, Holly Miller, Orianna Williams, Shaelynn Haga, Roseana Yates, Kate Bare, Kinlee Sexton, Emily Collins, Arayha Altman, Shaiann Wallace, Skylar Young, Hadley Ward and Faith Carpenter.
Reclassification didn’t change the girls soccer league as much as it did in other sports.
“It’s pretty much the same,” Windham said. “Knox Gibbs went out of our group, but everybody else stayed. So that was the only change for us. That was a pretty far-away game.”
The Lady Chiefs are at Gibbs Tuesday and at Union County Thursday. They will host Volunteer on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.