Bulls Gap’s Grayson Hughes threw three touchdown passes.
Surgoinsville’s Tristian Sizemore (11) follows Sawyer Jenkins (85) on a run.
Bulls Gap’s Grant Johnson escapes Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Jenkins (85) for the first of his three touchdown receptions Thursday.
Surgoinsville’s Eli Case (24) brings down Bulls Gap’s Razen Edmonds (10).
Bulls Gap’s Tye Roberts (13) runs for the end zone for his second touchdown of the first half.
The Bulldogs defense gang-tackles Surgoinsville’s Eli Case (24).
BULLS GAP — The Bulls Gap Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-0 lead and held on to open their season with a 36-12 victory over visiting Surgoinsville Thursday at Bulls Gap School.
The Bulldogs got on the board with 5:15 left in the first quarter when Tye Roberts broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run. Grayson Hughes’ pass to Keegan Smith made it 8-0 Bulls Gap.
The ‘Dawgs got the ball back after holding the Eagles and with 1:59 to go in the first, Hughes connected with Grant Johnson on a 34-yard TD pass play to increase the lead to 14-0.
With 3:50 left in the first half, Roberts broke free again and rambled 33 yards for a touchdown. Hughes passed to Steven Barnes for the two-point conversion and 22-0 lead.
In the second half, Johnson caught two more touchdown passes from Hughes and Barnes converted a two-point conversion for Bulls Gap, while Sawyer Jenkins scored twice on long runs for Surgoinsville.
