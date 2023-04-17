BULLS GAP — Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Georgia, led flag-to-flag Saturday at Volunteer Speedway to win the XR Super Series $100,000 Spring Thaw 100 in front of a record crowd at The Gap. It was the richest dirt-track race ever held in the South, and the grandstands were filled to capacity two hours before racing began Saturday evening.
McDowell was chased to the checkers by Mike Marlar, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Bronson and Tyler Erb. Completing the top 10 were Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Cory Hedgecock and Ethan Dotson.
Bradley Lewelling of Seymour captured the $1,500 Sportsman Crate Late Model win over Philip Thompson, Travis Fultz, Rusty Ballenger and Kip Sawyer.
SUPER LATE MODEL (100 Laps)
Showing Finish, Starting Position In Parentheses, Driver, Car #, Hometown, Winnings
1. (2) Dale McDowell #17M-Chickamauga, GA – $100,000
2. (6) Mike Marlar #157-Winfield, TN – $30,000
3. (1) Hudson O’Neal #1-Martinsville, IN – $20,000
4. (4) Kyle Bronson #40B-Brandon, FL – $10,000
5. (19) Tyler Erb #1T-New Waverly, TX – $5,000
6. (15) Tim McCreadie #39-Watertown, NY – $4,000
7. (17) Ricky Thornton Jr. #20RT-Martinsville, IN – $3,500
8. (23) Jonathan Davenport #49-Blairsville, GA – $3,400
9. (21) Cory Hedgecock $23-Loudon, TN – $3,300
10. (20) Ethan Dotson #174-Bakersfield, CA – $3,200
11. ( Chris Ferguson #22-Mt. Holly, NC – $3,100
12. (3) Bobby Pierce #32-Oakwood, IL – $3,000
13. (10) Rusty Ballenger #1G-Seymour, TN – $2,900
14. (14) Jimmy Owens #20-Newport, TN – $2,800
15. (9) Brian Shirley #3S-Chatham, IL – $2,700
16. (22) Dennis Erb Jr. #28-Carpentersville, IL – $2,600
17. (12) Brandon Overton #76-Evans, GA – $2,500
18. (11) Camaron Marlar #99M-Winfield, TN – $2,400
19. (13) Mason Zeigler #25Z-Chalk Hill, PA – $2,300
20. (7) Sam Seawright #16-Fort Payne, AL – $2,200
21. (16) Daulton Wilson #18D-Fayetteville, NC – $2,100
22. (18) Michael Brown #24D-Lancaster, SC – $2,000
23. (5) Chris Madden #44M-Gray Court, SC – $2,000
24. (24) Chris Chandler #8C-Weaverville, NC – $2,000
Heat #1 (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 16-Sam Seawright[3]; 3. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 4. 55-Benji Hicks[4]; 5. 23-Cory Hedgecock[6]; 6. 89-Logan Roberson[5]; 7. 19M-Wil Herrington[7]; 8. 25-Shane Clanton[10]; 9. 1V-Vic Hill[9]; 10. 3-Austin Neely[8]
Heat #2 (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley[4]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[8]; 5. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 6. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles[5]; 7. 1C-Kenny Collins[7]; 8. 126-Kaede Loudy[9]; 9. 316-Mike Bargo[10]; 10. (DNF) 51-Mack McCarter[1]
Heat #3 (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[1]; 2. 99M-Camaron Marlar[2]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 4. 99-Devin Moran[4]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 7. 8-Kyle Strickler[7]; 8. 8C-Chris Chandler[8]; 9. 6JR-Parker Martin[9]; 10. (DNF) 5-John Tweed[10]
Heat #4 (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 22-Chris Ferguson[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 4. 174-Ethan Dotson[3]; 5. 83-Jensen Ford[5]; 6. 96V-Tanner English[9]; 7. 97-Michael Chilton[6]; 8. B00-Josh Henry[8]; 9. 44-Chase King[7]; 10. 187-David McCoy[10]
Heat #5 (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 1G-Rusty Ballenger[1]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[7]; 4. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 5. 101-Forrest Trent[8]; 6. 37-Jacob Hawkins[4]; 7. 8P-David Payne[5]; 8. 30-Ryan King[9]; 9. 14-Reid Millard[10]; 10. (DNF) 79-Ross Bailes[3]
Heat #6 (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[2]; 3. 24D-Michael Brown[5]; 4. 88-Trent Ivey[6]; 5. B1-Brent Larson[8]; 6. 90J-Jason Trammell[7]; 7. 34-Ellery Leake[9]; 8. (DNF) 20B-Brad Dyer[4]; 9. (DNS) 7-Ricky Weiss
B Feature #1 (12 Laps – Top 2 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 23-Cory Hedgecock[4]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[6]; 4. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 5. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 6. 55-Benji Hicks[1]; 7. 19M-Wil Herrington[10]; 8. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles[8]; 9. 2S-Stormy Scott[9]; 10. 89-Logan Roberson[7]; 11. 25-Shane Clanton[13]; 12. 1C-Kenny Collins[11]; 13. 8C-Chris Chandler[15]; 14. 1V-Vic Hill[16]; 15. 3-Austin Neely[19]; 16. (DNF) 126-Kaede Loudy[14]; 17. (DNF) 8-Kyle Strickler[12]; 18. (DNS) 316-Mike Bargo; 19. (DNS) 6JR-Parker Martin; 20. (DNS) 51-Mack McCarter; 21. (DNS) 5-John Tweed
B Feature #2 (12 Laps – Top 2 Transfer): 1. 174-Ethan Dotson[1]; 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[2]; 3. 37-Jacob Hawkins[8]; 4. 96V-Tanner English[7]; 5. 88-Trent Ivey[3]; 6. 7-Ricky Weiss[20]; 7. 97-Michael Chilton[10]; 8. 101-Forrest Trent[5]; 9. B1-Brent Larson[6]; 10. B00-Josh Henry[13]; 11. 8P-David Payne[11]; 12. 187-David McCoy[18]; 13. 30-Ryan King[14]; 14. 34-Ellery Leake[12]; 15. 14-Reid Millard[17]; 16. (DNF) 83-Jensen Ford[4]; 17. (DNS) 90J-Jason Trammell; 18. (DNS) 20B-Brad Dyer; 19. (DNS) 44-Chase King; 20. (DNS) 79-Ross Bailes
Qualifying Group A: 1. 1-Hudson O’Neal, 13.197; 2. 51-Mack McCarter, 13.362; 3. 44M-Chris Madden, 13.398; 4. 25Z-Mason Zeigler, 13.416; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce, 13.449; 6. 99M-Camaron Marlar, 13.483; 7. 16-Sam Seawright, 13.486; 8. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 13.513; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 13.529; 10. 55-Benji Hicks, 13.533; 11. 3S-Brian Shirley, 13.540; 12. 99-Devin Moran, 13.546; 13. 89-Logan Roberson, 13.547; 14. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles, 13.576; 15. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 13.576; 16. 23-Cory Hedgecock, 13.620; 17. 39-Tim McCreadie, 13.702; 18. 2S-Stormy Scott, 13.706; 19. 19M-Wil Herrington, 13.722; 20. 1C-Kenny Collins, 13.723; 21. 8-Kyle Strickler, 13.736; 22. 3-Austin Neely, 13.791; 23. 1T-Tyler Erb, 13.866; 24. 8C-Chris Chandler, 13.881; 25. 1V-Vic Hill, 13.905; 26. 126-Kaede Loudy, 13.962; 27. 6JR-Parker Martin, 13.971; 28. 25-Shane Clanton, 14.029; 29. 316-Mike Bargo, 14.267; 30. 5-John Tweed, 14.288
Qualifying Group B: 1. 17M-Dale McDowell, 13.171; 2. 1G-Rusty Ballenger, 13.354; 3. 7-Ricky Weiss, 13.355; 4. 22-Chris Ferguson, 13.376; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 13.390; 6. 76-Brandon Overton, 13.415; 7. 174-Ethan Dotson, 13.420; 8. 79-Ross Bailes, 13.440; 9. 157-Mike Marlar, 13.449; 10. 20-Jimmy Owens, 13.484; 11. 37-Jacob Hawkins, 13.487; 12. 20B-Brad Dyer, 13.505; 13. 83-Jensen Ford, 13.547; 14. 8P-David Payne, 13.553; 15. 24D-Michael Brown, 13.559; 16. 97-Michael Chilton, 13.575; 17. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 13.639; 18. 88-Trent Ivey, 13.667; 19. 44-Chase King, 13.677; 20. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 13.688; 21. 90J-Jason Trammell, 13.716; 22. B00-Josh Henry, 13.727; 23. 101-Forrest Trent, 13.756; 24. B1-Brent Larson, 13.789; 25. 96V-Tanner English, 13.850; 26. 30-Ryan King, 14.010; 27. 34-Ellery Leake, 14.317; 28. 187-David McCoy, 14.325; 29. 14-Reid Millard, 14.832
SPORTSMAN CRATE LATE MODEL (20 Laps)
1. 10B-Bradley Lewelling[3]; 2. 724-Phillip Thompson[2]; 3. 329-Travis Fultz[1]; 4. 29-Rusty Ballenger[4]; 5. 44K-Kip Sawyer[5]; 6. 3-Tim Maupin[8]; 7. 18-Gary Crittenden[6]; 8. 30-Taylor Coffman[13]; 9. 15-Matt Shannon[11]; 10. 21B-Trey Bayne[10]; 11. 32-Tyler Smith[7]; 12. 76-Joe Bray[14]; 13. 07A-Addison Cardwell[15]; 14. 10-James Parrott[17]; 15. 21H-Tyler Haynes[9]; 16. 102-Reed Hatchett[21]; 17. 1X-Josh Chesney[23]; 18. 2-Terry Poore[19]; 19. 54-Mitchell Burke[18]; 20. 33-Warren McMahan[24]; 21. 44-David Beeler[22]; 22. 4-Ryan Smith[16]; 23. 31-Wes Tilley[20]; 24. (DNS) 07B-Baily Cardwell
B Feature (10 Laps – Top 6 Transfer): 1. 2-Terry Poore[2]; 2. 31-Wes Tilley[1]; 3. 102-Reed Hatchett[4]; 4. 44-David Beeler[5]; 5. 1X-Josh Chesney[3]; 6. 33-Warren McMahan[8]; 7. 28-Richard Cox[10]; 8. 25K-Kyle Manis[6]; 9. 53-Matt Barnes[12]; 10. 3S-Shane Starnes[11]; 11. 21-Bryan Howerton[7]; 12. (DNS) 3F-Floyd Self
Hot Lap/Qualifying: 1. 329-Travis Fultz, 13.759; 2. 724-Phillip Thompson, 13.895; 3. 10B-Bradley Lewelling, 13.951; 4. 29-Rusty Ballenger, 14.060; 5. 44K-Kip Sawyer, 14.112; 6. 18-Gary Crittenden, 14.153; 7. 32-Tyler Smith, 14.178; 8. 3-Tim Maupin, 14.189; 9. 21H-Tyler Haynes, 14.258; 10. 21B-Trey Bayne, 14.263; 11. 15-Matt Shannon, 14.295; 12. 07B-Baily Cardwell, 14.300; 13. 30-Taylor Coffman, 14.401; 14. 76-Joe Bray, 14.403; 15. 07A-Addison Cardwell, 14.412; 16. 4-Ryan Smith, 14.415; 17. 10-James Parrott, 14.451; 18. 54-Mitchell Burke, 14.459; 19. 31-Wes Tilley, 14.465; 20. 2-Terry Poore, 14.506; 21. 1X-Josh Chesney, 14.623; 22. 102-Reed Hatchett, 14.714; 23. 44-David Beeler, 14.733; 24. 25K-Kyle Manis, 14.749; 25. 21-Bryan Howerton, 14.768; 26. 33-Warren McMahan, 14.814; 27. 3F-Floyd Self, 14.898; 28. 28-Richard Cox, 15.141; 29. 3S-Shane Starnes, 15.332; 30. 53-Matt Barnes, 15.627
Season passes now available at Kingsport Aquatic Center
KINGSPORT — Season passes for the Kingsport Aquatic Center are on sale now. The season pass entitles holders to use the indoor pools and outdoor water park during the summer season. The outdoor water park will be open every day from mid-May through Labor Day, weather permitting, then weekends only through the end of September. Season pass holders also have early access to the Outdoor water park 30 minutes before the regular opening time (except Sundays).
Season pass prices are $100 per Lil’ Splasher (under 48”) and Master Splasher (age 55-plus) and $125 for Bigger Splasher (48” and taller). A Splash Pack (four-person household) is available for $250. Outdoor water park hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
To purchase season passes and memberships online, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then select “Aquatic Center” from the list. You can also purchase season passes and memberships in person at the KAC front desk. To learn more, call 423-343-9758 or visit swimkingsport.com.
Commission to meet in Johnson City to set 2023-24 hunting seasons
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will set the state’s 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons at its April 20-21 meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. Commission committee meetings begin Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m., with full commission proceedings continuing Friday at 9 a.m.
At its March meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency proposed changes to the elk hunt proclamation. The Agency recommended the addition of four new permits and two more elk hunting zones. Several proposed regulation changes on various wildlife management areas and refuges were also presented, including potential new quota hunt locations. There were no proposed changes to the deer, bear, turkey seasons and small game hunting seasons.
An update will also be presented on human/bear conflict. The agency has been seeing a rise in conflicts due to increasing human and bear populations as well as urbanization near bear habitats. A review of the tools the agency is using to address the issues will be given.
The commission will also consider a proposal from the Fisheries Division to open a 30-mile stretch on the Mississippi River for silver carp and paddlefish commercial fishing and the type of gear allowed for invasive carp on Pickwick Reservoir. The changes were previewed at the March commission meeting.
Trending Recipe Videos