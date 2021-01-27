ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s boys junior varsity jumped out to a 22-8 lead and held on to defeat Clinch’s varsity boys team, 60-47, Thursday at Cherokee.
The Wildcats outscored the Chiefs after the first quarter, 39-38, in a game that featured 17 three-pointers, nine by Cherokee and eight by Clinch.
Cherokee hit four treys in the first, two by Parker Bailey, who finished with 10 points. Colten McLain scored nine of his game-high 22 in the first quarter, including one of his three three-pointers.
Kaede Loudy added 11 points for Cherokee, including three from beyond the arc.
Clinch, which outscored Cherokee in the second and fourth quarters, was led by Seth Lawson’s 15. Joe Lyons added 13, including two three-pointers, and Cameron Bradley scored nine, all on threes.