ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee battled Sullivan South tooth and nail, but a late scoring drought doomed the Lady Chiefs in a 44-32 loss to the Lady Rebels Tuesday night.
“We had great effort,” said Lady Chiefs coach Jason Lawson. “I’m really proud of our girls. They came out and really stuck with what we’ve been doing the last couple weeks in practice. I’m really proud of the effort they put forward. It just seemed like we got a lid on the bucket in the third quarter.”
The back-and-forth first half ended with Cherokee holding a 16-14 lead as five different Lady Chiefs scored baskets.
Nobody for the home team could, however, for nearly six minutes of the third period, as South used a 9-1 run to take a 23-17 lead.
“Some shots we were making earlier in the game weren’t falling for us,” Lawson lamented. “They were rattling all around the rim. We were kind of out of position to rebound a little bit. South started beating us up on the boards pretty bad which limited our opportunities. We just couldn’t convert. The effort was there. The energy was there. The execution we had them right where we needed them to be. We just couldn’t get the shots to fall tonight.
“No doubt we’ll come out in practice tomorrow and shoot the nets off. Sometimes it’s like that. Right now, we’re pressing a little bit offensively. We’re just trying too hard. We’ve got to settle down and let things come to us,” Lawson said.
Lydia Alvis’ basket in the paint ended the streak with 2:16 left in the quarter. A three by Kyla Howe with 31 seconds remaining in the period pulled Cherokee to within 23-22.
But South closed the quarter with two threes, including a long-range bomb off the glass by Madison Bailey.
“We did a good job tonight of controlling the pace of the game,” Lawson said. “(Monday) night against Science Hill (a 34-32 loss), we kind of mismanaged the last minute of the second quarter. We did the same thing tonight in the third quarter. We cut it back a little bit and got it where we wanted to be going into the fourth and then she banks a 40-foot three to end the third quarter that puts them up six instead of having it at three.
“We played hard (Monday) night and played hard again tonight. We hadn’t played in a while. We’ve got to get back into game shape. The girls showed some signs of fatigue as we got into the game,” Lawson said.
Cherokee twice pulled back to within four early in the fourth quarter – 29-25 and 31-27 – but South countered the second rally with a 6-0 run, prompting a Cherokee timeout with 4:07 left and a 10-point deficit.
The Lady Chiefs stayed cold, however, falling behind by 14 until a final basket by Alvis with :05 remaining. Alvis, Destiny Jarnigan and Kaylan Henard were honored before the game with an early senior night.
“I really feel like we’ve really improved over the last couple of weeks,” Lawson said. “We’ve had some time to work. I’m really proud of our seniors. They tried to will us into it. There’s no doubt in my mind that every girl left everything out there tonight.”
Jarnigan led Cherokee with nine points. Alvis added eight. Allie Jordan led South with 15. Both teams hit four three-pointers.
“Things are going to start happening good for us soon,” Lawson said. “We’ve just got to keep staying with it. I think as the season goes on, we’re going to find ourselves slipping up on some people.
“We played some good teams this week. The rest of the week isn’t going to be any different (with games at Morristown East and Daniel Boone scheduled). But that’s what it takes to get better. We’re going to be right there with them and give them all we got.”