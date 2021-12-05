2021-22 Church Hill Middle School Lady Panthers

The 2021-22 Church Hill Middle School Lady Panthers basketball team includes: (front row) Emily Walker, Jayden Ford, Emilee Mailloux, Hadley Spears and Payton Middleton; (second row) Alexis Price, Emerson Short, Teagan Morelock, Ava Fleishour and Khloe Sanders; (third row) Audrey Henley, Raylie Gray, Rylee Smith, Sydney New and Chloe Anderson; (back row) coaches Kirby Walker, Jeff Shugart and Reatha Tilley. Not pictured: Raya Kochemba and Addison Hill.

 Photo by Jim Beller

 