CHURCH HILL – Volunteer prepped for the upcoming district tournament by splitting with Morristown to start the week.
Monday, the Falcons celebrated Senior Night with a high-flying, 80-65 win over Morristown West. Tuesday, they came back down to earth, falling to Morristown East, 73-60.
Volunteer 80, West 65
Jon Wes Lovelace scored 21 and Joltin Harrison added 18 as Volunteer exploded after a slow start that found the Falcons trailing the Trojans, 10-8, after one period of play.
Lovelace scored seven and Tucker McLain six in the second as the Falcons scored 25 to take a 34-21 lead into halftime.
The Trojans came alive in the third, scoring 28 points, including five three-pointers. But the Falcons kept the offensive pressure on in the quarter. Garrison Barrett and Elijah Rogers scored six apiece as Volunteer held a 56-45 lead heading into the fourth.
The Falcons kept the Trojans at bay in the final stanza, outscoring the visitors, 24-20. Besides Lovelace’s 21 and Harrison’s 18, Barrett added 13 points, along with five rebounds and five assists. Bradin Minton also had five rebounds and five assists to go along with six points.
Bereket Evans led West with 19, while Rylin King added 14.
East 73, Volunteer 60
Morristown East’s Micah Simpson broke the all-time school scoring record while scoring 24 and backcourt mate Kyle Cloninger, son of former Volunteer girls coach Tracy Cloninger, added 20, as the Falcons were still unable to solve the Hurricane attack.
Blown out at East on Dec. 14, 77-42, the Falcons had a much more representative showing the second time around against the Hurricanes (24-3, 5-1 in District 2-4A).
Frustrating for Falcon fans – and likely the Falcons themselves – is Volunteer struggled mightily in the middle two quarters (a 46-24 East advantage) in what was otherwise an even match. The ‘Canes led just 14-13 after one quarter and the Falcons outscored East, 23-13, in the fourth period.
Morristown West led 36-21 at halftime and 60-37 after three quarters.
“I thought in the first half, we got in the bonus and we stopped attacking the rim,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We were settling for a quick three and they were able to get their transition game going. Long rebounds on a missed three and the next thing you know, they’ve ballooned it out there to 15 at halftime.
“Then they came out and hit us in the mouth a little bit in the third quarter. But, man, did we battle. I mean, we had a lot of people raise their level of play, which playing this level of competition – they’ve got three or four kids who are going to go on and play at the next level. So, obviously, your passes have got to be a little sharper and a little quicker and a little more on it, and that kind of thing,” Poe said.
Simpson eclipsed the Morristown East school career scoring record of 2.058 held by Marshall Mills when he hit two free throws with :00.4 left in the first half. The UT-Martin football signee finished the game with 2,072 all-time leading points.
Braden Ilic, the 6-8 East Tennessee State University commit who scored 18 in the Dec. 14 game, had a relatively-quiet 12 Tuesday. But the Hurricanes have many weapons, and with Cloninger picking up the slack, the Falcons had their hands full trying to keep them all covered – not necessarily a bad thing from Poe’s perspective.
“So, our kids got a good taste of that, which there again, it’s like in the preseason, we played a lot of really good schools to prepare us for our regular season. And now, I’m hoping playing three real good schools at the end will push us forward in the postseason,” said Poe.
Those discouraged by the second and third quarters got a ray of sunshine in the fourth, as the Falcons looked more like the Falcons, running the court and moving the ball.
“We attacked the rim and got to the basket and continued to compete and I couldn’t be happier for them,” Poe said.
Leading the way were Bradin Minton, with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Andrew Knittel, who led Volunteer with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.
“He really attacked the rim,” Poe said. “The thing about basketball is if you make a couple of shots early around the goal, then those threes seem to go in a little bit better. But when you start settling for three-point shots early in the game and you miss a couple, then nobody’s movement is as sharp and things. So, there’s a lot we can take and learn from it.”