RUTLEDGE — Cherokee took advantage of a Grainger error to plate what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the seventh inning for a 3-2 Twin Lakes softball win on Tuesday.
Kennedy Dishner put the ball in play and reached on an error to score Racheal Young to give the Lady Chiefs a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh. Grainger got one back in the home half but left the tying run on second. Cherokee had tied the score in the sixth when Dishner singled to score Brayley Bowlin, then took a 2-1 lead when Leah Lamb singled to score Mckenzie Smith.
Dishner was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Lamb was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Campbell Owen also drove in a run. Young and Hannah Bates each had two hits.
Nicole Bradley picked up the win. She sprinkled five hits across seven innings and allowed two runs, one earned.
Daniel Boone 14,
Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Daniel Boone banged out 17 hits and held Volunteer to just four in a 14-0 nonconference softball win on Monday.
Zetta Smith had two of the Lady Falcons’ four hits. Veda Barton and Jenna Thomas had one apiece.
Addyson Fisher took the loss, allowing 14 runs on 15 hits in 4 2/3 innings. She walked two and struck out two. Katelynn Trent came on to record the final out.
BASEBALL
Cherokee 12,
Cocke County 2
NEWPORT — Cherokee wrapped up its three-game sweep of Cocke County with a 12-2 conference win Tuesday night.
Brady LeRoy powered a four-run fifth inning for the Chiefs with a two-run homer in the inning. Will Price was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Cherokee (16-5).
Keaton Lawson earned the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowing one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Noah Hunter came out of the bullpen to throw one inning in relief.
Trent Leas took the loss for Cocke County. He gave up seven runs on five hits in four innings of work.
Elizabethton 8,
Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer battled until the bitter end in an 8-7 Upper Lakes Conference loss to Elizabethton on Monday at Joey Seaver Field.
The Falcons, who led 4-2 after four, gave up six runs in the top of the fifth inning. They got two back in the home half of the inning and added one more in the sixth but couldn’t overcome the Cyclones.
Each team had nine hits and four errors in the game.
Peyton Steele was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Connor Haynes and Colby Lawson each went 1 for 3 with one RBI. Isaiah Bowery was 2 for 4.
Peyton Johnson went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cyclones.
Haynes took the loss for the Falcons, giving up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.
Elizabethton 15,
Volunteer 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Falcons fell behind early and couldn’t recover in Tuesday’s turnaround game as the Cyclones banged out 15 hits en route to a 15-5 victory.
Trailing 12-0 after four innings, the Falcons did rally for five runs in the fifth.
Isaiah Bowery, Riley Littleton, Connor Haynes, Zach Justice, Titus Stovall and Austin Williams each had one hit for Volunteer.
Peyton Steele took the loss for Volunteer. He gave up six runs on six hits in two innings.
