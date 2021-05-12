CHURCH HILL — Volunteer’s boys soccer season ended in exciting fashion Monday night, a playoff shootout with Sullivan South, with the Rebels escaping with a 3-2 decision in the District 1-AA soccer tournament.
With the score tied 2-2 at end of regulation, the contest went into overtime. There were no scores in the two, ten-minute overtimes, so it went to the shootout.
“South’s goalie made some amazing saves,” Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens said. “I’m proud of my guys. I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”
Elijah Rogers and Dawson Dykes scored goals for the Falcons.
Thursday: Volunteer 9, Cherokee 0
Dawson Dykes and Corbin Short each had hat tricks as Volunteer beat Cherokee on Senior Night at home, 9-0.
Besides the three goals apiece by Dykes and Short, Ethan Lukens, Ethan Henley and Zach Taylor each added one goal.
It was a combined shutout in goal by Zach Taylor and Grant Snyder.
Mason Short and Dykes had two assists each. Ian Yonts, Ethan Henley, and Jake Haynes all added one assist as well.
“Great team effort,” said Falcons coach Jeff Lukens.