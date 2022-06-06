Cherokee’s 2022 Seniors with Coach Drew Patterson: Matt Newton, Jackson Davenport, Blake Adkins, Logan Brewer, Landon Jackson, Coach Drew Patterson, Isaac Williams, Parker Bailey, Devan Carpenter and S.J. Ries.
Matt Newton
Jackson Davenport
Blake Adkins
Logan Brewer
Landon Jackson
Isaac William
Parker Bailey
Devan Carpenter
S.J. Ries
ROGERSVILLE – The 2022 Cherokee Chiefs baseball team celebrated Senior Night on April 30 at The Reservation.
Twelfth grade members of the baseball team were recognized along with respective family members. On this page are photos of the proceedings taken by Bobby Vaughn.
