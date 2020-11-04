GRAY – Athletes from Cherokee and Volunteer turned in strong performances despite less than ideal conditions at last Thursday’s Region 1 Cross Country Championships at Daniel Boone.
“On the boys’ side, Henry Brooks (see above) came in with a fifth place All-Region finish which earned him a spot in the State Cross Country meet to be held on November 5th in Hendersonville,” said Cherokee coach Lisa Kirkpatrick.
Volunteer’s Ethyn Council – also a junior – continued his amazing improvement with an All-Region performance, taking 13th-place on a strong finish on the stretch hill.
“Council has only been running 14 months,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie. “He didn’t run in middle school or his freshman year. Last year, he wasn’t on the varsity team. This year, he just continues to get better. He’s a junior. He finished in 13th place after running for just 14 months.”
Council ran the muddy, windy 5K in 18:43.8, a split second ahead of Boone’s Luke Mussard (18:44).
“He really started out at 29 minutes when he first started,” Ailshie said of Council’s transformation. “He’s made tremendous improvement. I know he’s going to be disappointed because he didn’t finish in the top 10, which is what the goal was. But still, to finish All Region, when you consider all the great teams that are here today, I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Volunteer’s Charlie Wilson and Evan Glass finished 50-51, in 20:06.6 and 20:08.1, respectively.
“The course conditions, everyone said made it a minute slower,” Ailshie said. “You had wind and it’s muddy out. Charlie Wilson was our third man and he continues to get better (finishing second among Falcons). Evan Glass ran well. Caden Cox ran well (20:41.5), he was our fourth man. Nathan Michalik, he’s a fighter. He was our fifth man (21:00.7) today. He’s more of a track guy. He’s a pole vaulter – our school record-holder – and he’s a senior who has had a tremendous four years.”
Kirkpatrick was pleased with her boys performances, as well.
“The team had five boys who finished faster than their IMAC time from the previous week,” Kirkpatrick said. “Jordan Hughes, Jesse Foster, Doyle Carter, Tucker Houck, and Ali Aglan all had strong races in the wet slippery conditions.
“Jordan was our second-place boy finisher and he came in 67th with a 20:50.10 — 22 seconds faster than his IMAC finish,” Kirkpatrick said.
“Bryce Elliot followed him in with a 77th place finish and a time of 21:12.60. Jayden Ward finished with a 21:50.20, Jesse Foster 22:07.9, Connor Armstrong 22:10.80, Doyle Carter 24:52.00, Tucker Houck 26:06.10, and Ali Aglan 29:55.40,” she said.
There were some things to celebrate about the girls race, as well.
“I thought it went fantastic,” Ailshie said. “Our girls finished in sixth place. That’s the highest finish the girls team has had at Volunteer at least since I’ve been there. We beat Dobyns-Bennett, who are the defending state champions. They were seventh and Sullivan East has a real good girls team and they were eighth.”
The Lady Falcons were led by Hawkins County’s top girls finisher this year, senior Rachel Michalik, whose season of steady improvement culminated with a 20th-place run at the region.
“Rachel Michalik (22:24.10) ran really well,” Ailshie said.
Volunteer’s (and Hawkins County’s second-fastest finisher) was freshman Jacie Begley, who pushed so hard she collapsed across the finish line in a time of 23:23.
“Jacie Begley ran real well today,” Ailshie said. “She finished 26th in her first competitive season. She participates in multiple sports – volleyball, basketball – she’s going to get better as time goes on and she continues to run and improve.”
Celine McNally had been Volunteer’s top female runner for most of the season, but has struggled with a foot injury recently. McNally gutted through the pain and discomfort to place third on the team with a time of 24:26.9, 38th place, just behind Cherokee’s Landry Russell (24:21.8) in 37th.
“Celine has had a foot issue and she’s been trying to battle through that,” Ailshie said. “She participated on the team today just to help us team-wise, which was fantastic.
“Sydney Hamilton was 47th, finishing in the top 50 (24:52.1). Elise (McKinney) was our fifth person. She finished 55th (25:23.30). Sara Winegar was 59th just right behind her (25:59.3). Our girls team just had a fantastic year. They ran tremendously well,” Ailshie said.
“Thursday’s course is a hard course when it is dry, but last week it was a muddy mess,” Kirkpatrick said. “However, most of the team came in very close to their times at the IMAC meet the previous week.
“That speaks volumes about the hard work these athletes have put in at practice. The girls’ team was led by Landry Russell. She finished 37th with a time of 24:21.80. Neyla Price came in not far behind her with a 25:11.40, which was an improvement from the week prior.
“Atley Antrican had a good finish, only a few seconds shy of her time the week before with a 28:37.20, and Lily Henley, who recovered from a knee injury early in the season, came in 94th with a 31:25.90,” Kirkpatrick said.
Both coaches were pleased with how the 2020 season went and are optimistic about 2021.
“The guys finished 10th – they had a good showing,” Ailshie said. “I’ve got one guy who will be graduating, and that’s Nathan (Michalik). I look for us – if we put in the mileage and these guys get serious – we should do tremendously well next year.
“Overall, it’s been a fantastic year. We’ve got a great group of young folks. When you consider only three (seniors Rachel and Nathan Michalik and Celine McNally) will be leaving, we should have a good strong girls and boys teams next year,” Ailshie said.
“Next year, we’re moving down in classifications so we won’t be running against the likes of Daniel Boone, Crockett, Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown West, Morristown East, so it will be a great opportunity for our kids to showcase their talents,” Ailshie said.
“It’s projected right now that us and some of the other schools our size – Cherokee – we’ve got a good chance to qualify for a state berth as a team for both the guys and the girls next year when we go to that new classification.”
“All of these runners have put in hundreds of miles training for this season,” Kirkpatrick said. “Their training begins during the summer and many of them run year-round. The dedication of this bunch of athletes is unparalleled both in the classroom and on the course.
“I am very excited to see what the next season has in store. This is a very young team with eight freshmen, four sophomores, and three juniors. We hopefully have seven strong students coming up from the city school next year. Kelley Russell does an amazing job with her program and is a tremendous asset to the high schools’ program. If it wasn’t for her and the feeder programs from the middle school and Bulls Gap, the program would not be as strong as it is. It is growing stronger every year,” Kirkpatrick said.
“I also want to thank Kasey Houck for helping run many of the practices and being an amazing assistant coach,” she said. “This program wouldn’t be anything without her dedication to helping.”
Results:
Boys Top 15 All Region; Volunteer and Cherokee
1 Wingfield, Conner Q JR 91 Daniel Boone 16:56.7
2 Sanders, Mason Q SR 354 Sullivan Central 17:24.6
3 Livesay, Bryson Q SR 109 David Crockett 17:50.7
4 Lewis, Bryson Q SO 84 Daniel Boone 17:56.7
5 Brooks, Henry Q JR 8 Cherokee 18:05.7
6 Quackenbush, Alexander SO 87 Daniel Boone 18:15.2
7 Bales, Lucas Q JR 189 Jefferson County 18:17.1
8 Dowling, Gideon Q SR 104 David Crockett 18:17.9
9 Ledford, Drew Q SR 364 Sullivan East 18:19.9
10 Johnson, Steven Q SR 284 Science Hill 18:22.8
11 Streetman, Logan SR 408 Tennessee 18:36.0
12 Sullins, Dane $ SO 130 Dobyns Bennett 18:42.4
13 Council, Ethyn JR 434 Volunteer 18:43.8
14 Mussard, Luke $ 9 85 Daniel Boone 18:44.0
15 Liposky, Patrick SR 250 Morristown-West 18:45.0
50 Charlie Wilson Volunteer 20:06.60
51 Evan Glass Volunteer 20:08.10
63 Cayden Cox Volunteer 20:41.50
67 Jordan Hughes Cherokee 20:50.10
72 Nathan Michalik Volunteer 21:00.70
77 Dustin Bryce Elliott Cherokee 21:12.60
85 Jayden Ward Cherokee 21:50.20
91 Jesse Foster Cherokee 22:07.90
92 Connor Armstrong Cherokee 22:10.80
94 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer 22:12.80
95 Caleb Greene Volunteer 22:13.80
125 Tucker Houck Cherokee 26:06.10
Girls Top 15 All Region; Volunteer and Cherokee
1 Hutchins, Jenna Q JR 265 Science Hill 17:06.7
2 Arrington, Zoe Q SO 389 Tennessee 19:53.0
3 Blazer, Morgan Q SR 54 Cocke County 20:30.6
4 Wingfield, Kamryn Q SO 79 Daniel Boone 20:40.9
5 Wade, Chloe Q SR 299 Sevier County 20:44.7
6 Chellah, Patricia Q SR 70 Daniel Boone 20:55.2
7 Ward, Emily Q JR 101 David Crockett 20:55.5
8 Headrick, Autumn Q SO 116 Dobyns Bennett 21:02.4
9 Dulaney, Rachel Q SR 93 David Crockett 21:12.5
10 Dodson, Julianne Q JR 230 Morristown-West 21:30.2
11 Roy, Ashlynn $ SO 99 David Crockett 21:42.7
12 Fellers, Natalie $ SR 72 Daniel Boone 22:02.5
13 Dunn, Breanna $ SO 94 David Crockett 22:04.2
14 Haas, Ashlyn JR 232 Morristown-West 22:05.0
15 Taylor, Cara JR 376 Sullivan South 22:10.0
20 Rachel Michalik Volunteer 22:24.10
26 Jacie Begley Volunteer 23:23.00
37 Landry Russell Cherokee 24:21.80
38 Celine McNally Volunteer 24:26.90
47 Sydney Hamilton Volunteer 24:52.10
50 Neyla Price Cherokee 25:11.40
55 Elise McKinney Volunteer 25:23.30
59 Sara Winegar Volunteer 25:59.30
77 Lauren Grevelle Volunteer 28:18.90
80 Atley Antrican Cherokee 28:37.20
94 Lillyan Henley Cherokee 31:25.90