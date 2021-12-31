BRISTOL – If it looked like the Volunteer Falcons were playing a college team in the first round of the Arby’s Classic Monday at Tennessee High, it’s because they were, kind of.
The Dr. Phillips Panthers, who have eight players who are 6-4 or taller, beat the Falcons, 75-45. Dr. Phillips features three NCAA Division I recruits: 6-foot-10 center Ernest Udeh (Kansas), 6-4 guard Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and 6-5 wing Riley Kugel (Mississippi State).
They also entered the season ranked among the top 15 teams nationally in multiple polls.
So not many at Viking Hall expected an upset in the game Monday, but the Falcons battled hard.
The Orlando, Fla. school jumped out to a 37-23 lead, thanks to 56 percent shooting and a 20-6 advantage in rebounds.
TA 28-12 run, extended the Panthers’ (8-2) lead to 65-35 by the end of the third period.
Volunteer was led by senior guard Jon Wes Lovelace with 10 points. Junior guard Bradin Minton added nine points.