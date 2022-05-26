MURFREESBORO – The Volunteer girls track team had a season to remember, capping it off with a third-place finish in the TSSAA Class AA State Track & Field Championships Tuesday at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium.
“It was a total team effort, third place in the state,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “You can’t be displeased with that. I’m extremely happy for the kids and the parents and the Church Hill and Surgoinsville community.”
Signal Mountain was first in AA team rankings with 91 points, followed by Martin Luther King with 79. Volunteer was third with 60. Tennessee High was fourth in the 41-school competition with 45.
In boys AA competition, Greeneville took the boys team championship with 68 points, followed by runner-up Munford with 65, Signal Mountain with 58 and East Hamilton with 40. Volunteer’s boys were eleventh in the 43-team competition with 21 points.
The Lady Falcons got things going during the morning field events session when their only female morning participant, Aliah Laster, cleared 9-0 to place third in the pole vault.
“I thought Aliah Laster finishing third in the pole vault was exceptional for a freshman,” Ailshie said. “And she also did well in the 100 hurdles. Sara (Winegar) placed in the 100 hurdles, as well.”
The first running event the Lady Falcons ran in the afternoon session was the 100-meter hurdles. Besides Laster’s sixth-place finish (in 17.58) and Winegar’s fifth-place finish (17.41), Emily Christian placed third (16.88), a breath behind Kirby’s Patrina Rogers in second (16.76) and a second behind Signal Mountain’s Kara Wilson’s winning time (15.82).
With three relay teams qualified for state, it was only a matter of which place would they medal. Their first one – the 4x200 – had the Lady Falcons’ best relay run of the day, a second-place time of 1:47.85, behind Martin Luther King’s winning time of 1:43.54, and ahead of third-place South-Doyle (1:48.03).
Christian ran first, handing the baton off to Winegar, who passed the baton to Belle Fritts, who then handed to Castle.
“Emily got a great start,” Castle said. “The second leg, you’ve got to be patient. Because where it’s staggered, you think you’re not in the lead. Sara got a great start. Her and Belle’s handoff was excellent. My and Belle’s handoff was great.
“I think I was in third place maybe and I said, ‘I gotta go’ and started bookin’ it down that straight-away,” said Castle, who made up ground, passing Ripley and South Doyle.
Castle said it’s difficult to see who’s winning relay races until the final stretch, when there are no more curves and everyone has a straight line to the finish line.
“You can’t tell until the last leg because they’re so staggered. You can’t tell until you’re on the last straight-away because there are so many people,” Castle said.
“It was an outstanding day by Taylor,” Ailshie said. “We were probably fourth in the 4x200 and she’s running against these anchors from these other schools and she passed several to finish second. That was a big race, I thought.”
“I’m very proud of us,” Castle said. “I’m glad that we got to come down here. We were a little bit off our personal best, but it was still a great run. It feels awesome. This is my first time coming to state in high school. I’m just glad I’ve got this opportunity to come down here with them.”
There’s even less margin for error in the 4x100 relay. The top four were within a quarter of a second, with South-Doyle winning in 50.88, Ripley in second (50.92), Hume-Fogg Academic third (51.07) and Volunteer fourth (51.11).
“We did really well,” said Christian, who, as in the 4x200, ran first and handed off to Winegar. “I’m very happy with how we finished today. I’m happy with the finishes. My and Sara’s handoff was probably the best it’s been all year. I guess that pressure just kind of puts it on you. That’s the best feeling, going out of here knowing I did my best.”
“I feel like we ran our race,” added Alyssa Chappell, who received the baton from Winegar and passed to Castle. “We did the best we could and I’m so proud of these girls. Pretty tough competition, but they’re good. It was a good run. I’m happy with it. I’m proud of these girls all the way. They’re my team and I love ‘em. First state meet I’ve ever been to in my whole high school, so it feels pretty nice.”
The Lady Falcons followed that up with three, straight personal bests, beginning with a state championship for Christian in the 300 hurdles.
“I felt like I got out really good,” Christian said of her start. “As soon as I hit the curve, I knew it, because that’s where I eat it up – that last middle of the curve. That’s where I do my best.”
“Coming down the home stretch, it was her and another girl,” Ailshie said. “I told them prior to the meet, it’s going to come down to who has the will to fight that last stretch in order to win a state championship. And she did that.”
Christian passed Lawrence County’s Chayenne Tarhanis (48.82), then South Gibson’s Faith Reed (48.76), then won going away, by more than a second (47.53).
“I knew where I was neck-and-neck with her, I knew I would get it,” Christian said. “Just being that close to someone that is almost so confident they get scared. I just kind of used that to my advantage.”
“It was the best she’s looked all year – and that was her fourth race of the day, too,” Ailshie said. “Emily had a great day. She broke down crying after winning that state title. She’s been with us for four years. She’s put in the work. It was just an outstanding day by Emily.”
“It feels amazing, especially coming from almost the bottom, my freshman year, now to here,” Christian said. “It’s just the best feeling. It’s a PR. The school record is a 47.3, I made a 47.5. But, I’m happy with it.”
After the 300 hurdles was the 800 meter run, which sophomore Jacie Begley breezed through in personal record time, although the final sprint had her aching afterward.
“I’m feeling great, actually,” Begley said. “I’m a little bit tired, but I pulled through on that one. I was actually ranked sixth, so it was pretty good. I think I had a pretty good start.”
With Tullahoma junior Lily Story and Central Magnet senior Samantha Ouellette setting a blistering pace, Begley stuck with the next cluster of runners, drafting behind Page High School’s Sophia Boutros and Signal Mountain’s Maxine Richards like a NASCAR driver conserving fuel for the final push”.
“Ailshie told me to stay in that little area anyway, so I just stayed behind to cut off the wind, and then I felt pretty good overall,” said Begley, who made her move into fourth with about 250 meters left. On the back stretch, Begley put it in overdrive as is her way, and she passed Boutros (2:25.85) to take third place (2:25.08). She walked stiff-legged to the medal stand to get her well-earned third-place medal.
“It’s just lactic acid,” she said. “It’s very rough when you get it. I start getting it on my kick at the 100, so I just feel like absolute death at the end.”
Castle then ran the 200, and like Begley and Christian, finished strong to claim third with a personal best time of 26.06. MLK’s Avia Lane won in 24.78, followed by Austin-East’s Ariya Rice (25.47).
“When I first started off, I felt really good and smooth,” Castle said. “Then the straight-away, you’ve just got to bring it home. I knew that I had it after that.
“It feels amazing. I was ranked sixth and I ended up with my PR by just a little bit. I got my goal this season. My goal was just to come down here and run. I definitely met that expectation,” Castle said.
“I thought her 200 race was a really good race,” Ailshie said. “Then she ran the 4x100 and 4x400 for us. She received four medals and I thought she had an outstanding day. She’s just a junior.”
Castle had an outstanding junior campaign.
“She kept getting faster,” Ailshie said. “She broke her own school record today, 26.06.”
If Castle continues on this trajectory, she has a very promising senior track season in her future.
“She likes track and field and likes competing,” Ailshie said. “I think her future is very bright as we move into her senior year.”
The girls wrapped the day’s events with a sixth-place run in the 4x400 made up of Castle, Elise McKinney, Sydney Hamilton and Begley (4:22.79), won by MLK (4:06.62).
In events earlier in the week, Volunteer’s Christian, Winegar and Laster finished 7-8-9 in the Girls Outdoor Pentathlon, including a 2-3-4 finish (Christian-Laster-Winegar) in the 100 hurdles; fifth place by Laster in the high jump and long jump; a fifth by Christian in the shot put; and a sixth by Winegar in the 800.
For the boys, Thomas Galloway was fourth in the boys discus (132-07); Cason Christian was fifth in the high jump (6-2); Volunteer’s 4x800 team of Ethyn Council, Caleb Greene, Charlie Wilson and Roman Borghetti-Metz was third (8:35.14); Volunteer’s 4x400 team of Davarius Early, John Ross, Cayden Cox and Borghetti-Metz was sixth (3:36.18), as the Falcons couldn’t duplicate their sectional feat of winning with their personal best time of 3:30.12 over Austin-East, which was second to MLK’s state-winning time of 3:29.58 with 3:31.63.
“It was our first time that we had taken this many competitors to a state meet,” Aishie said afterward. “So, a lot of it was new to us and I felt that, initially, we were a little bit uptight.
“As the meet progressed, we started reverting back to competing and we had a stretch with Emily winning the state championship in the 300 hurdles with a personal best, followed by Jacie Begley, who finished third in the 800 with a personal best, followed by Taylor Castle, who ran the 200 and finished third with a personal best. So, we got on a roll there at the end. It was just almost a little too little, too late,” Ailshie said.
“But to finish third place, for us, that’s quite an accomplishment. I think with the experience that we received today, I look for the kids to understand the environment and hopefully we’ll come away with a team plaque or trophy in the future,” Ailshie said.