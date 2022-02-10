CHURCH HILL – Two of the main weapons on Volunteer’s history-making football team will get to continue their careers at the next level – together.
Quarterback Garrison Barrett and wide receiver Heath Miller signed letters of intent to play for University of Pikeville (Ky.) during a signing ceremony Tuesday at Volunteer High School.
“I’m just happy to get it all over with, finally get to figure out my next home for the next four years,” said Barrett.
“Good, excited,” Miller said on how he felt. “I like the coaches. I like the campus. I wanted to go somewhere where they threw the ball a lot. They do. They offered Garrison, which was really important to me, because I wanted to play with him.”
“They have great facilities and a great coach,” Barrett added about Bears coach Corey Fipps. “He sat down and talked to us for a couple minutes and we really got a great feel of what they’re all about, the family they’re trying to put together down there. They talked about the offense they ran and what they’re really trying to do, build their program around being great people and great men.”
“UPIKE” as it is known, runs an uptempo “Air-Raid” offense.
“He runs an Air Raid, so throwing 40 times a game I love hearing that,” said Barrett, who passed for over 5,400 yards during his career at Volunteer, including 2,369 his senior year, when he completed 164 of 272 passes with 21 touchdowns.
“We went down there for an official visit a couple weeks ago,” Barrett said. “We got down there and he started talking money and stuff like that. So, we got a good feel for what they wanted to offer and could give us. I enjoyed it down there. Nice facilities and a great guy to talk to.”
“We went to Pikeville, Georgetown, Bluefield State,” said Miller of campuses he and Barrett visited together. “We both thought the campus was really nice. They bought a hotel for their dorms, which was really nice. We liked that. The coach was really open to us and offered us what we wanted so we had to take it.
“Coaches think that we’ll both come in and make an impact from day one, so we plan to do that,” said Miller, who caught 37 passes for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. During his two-year career at Volunteer, Miller caught 71 passes for 1,253 yards.
“I think it’s great,” Barrett said about going to Pikeville with Miller. “We’re real familiar with each other, so we can have each other’s backs while we’re down there to start off, and really learn together instead of just by ourselves.
“The past couple months, I’ve been to Carson-Newman, Tusculum, Tennessee Tech, Georgetown College. Each of them offered different stuff, but I felt like Pikeville really felt like home,” said Barrett, who knows one player already at UPIKE, which has a roster dotted with players from all over the Southeast, including many from Florida and Georgia.
“There’s an old linebacker from Elizabethton, Deuce Morton,” Barrett said. “He goes down there now. He was pretty successful his first year. Hopefully we have the same success.”
Both Barrett and Miller had plenty of success at Volunteer, each earning Tennessee Football Coaches Association All-State honors, as well as making All-Region 1-4A.
Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan coached Miller his two years on the football team and Barrett his four years.
“I’m happy for them,” McMillan said. “I’m proud of them. This is something that I know they wanted to do. Anytime that you see guys get an opportunity to go on and play, I’m certainly happy for them. It doesn’t matter where. Some people get caught up in levels and all that, but there are very few high school kids that are going on and playing at the next level. So, I know that is certainly something they wanted to do, so I’m certainly happy for them.”
McMillan reflected on the pair’s contributions to the Falcons.
“Heath made a lot of big plays for us this year. He averaged 24 a catch and 10 touchdowns. He’s just explosive. As you see what he did in track last year, he went out for the first time he’s ever been out there and jumped what he was jumping. For a kid that only played for two years, I would have liked to have had him for four, but the two years he was here, he was productive,” McMillan said.
“With Garrison, to watch him grow – this is my fourth year here, two as an assistant, two as head coach – he was one of those freshmen who came in when I came in, to see him grow up, especially from last season to this season, not just physical, he’s always had the physical ability, but the mental toughness and intangibles he developed in the offseason to become a leader and getting people around him better, was special,” McMillan said.
“We were more talented probably than we’ve been, and that took a little bit of pressure off of him. He was very productive and that’s carried over into basketball for him, averaging 15, 16 a game in basketball. I’m glad to see him grow up and mature,” McMillan said.
McMillan thinks both have the ability to excel at the next level, provided they put in the work.
“His arm talent, his intelligence and his competitiveness I think is going to give him an opportunity to be successful,” McMillan said of Barrett. “Heath, he might even have more upside just because he hasn’t played a whole lot and he’s still learning the game. He’s a very explosive athlete. If he can get another step or two quicker, he’s going to be really good because he’s got great ball skills. He’s a great basketball player and stuff like that.
“Heath will be the first to tell you he’s got to get a little more physical in his route running and stuff like that, but as far as catching the ball and getting himself open, he’s going to catch it. I just think his athleticism is going to translate. That kind of stuff translates no matter what level it is. I think they’re both going to be all right. They’ve just got to understand it’d going to be tough. It’s not high school. It’s a step up. I think if they continue to work like they have worked, they’re going to have a chance,” McMillan said.
Both students plan on studying education.
“We’re kind of looking into a double-major between education and mathematics,” Barrett said, adding that in the future, he would “probably be a math teacher and a coach at the high school or college level.”
“Both of my parents are teachers” at Mount Carmel and Joseph Rogers, Miller said. “I probably want to teach some type of elementary education.”
Both said their fondest memories of their time at Volunteer will center around teammates.
“The people, my teammates, what I consider family now, is going to stand out the most,” Barrett said. “They’ve made this place what it is today. It’s really all about them.”
“Probably how close everyone is here and how close we were as a football team and how we seemed to get better every day,” Miller added. “We did something that hasn’t been done around here much, which was make the playoffs.”