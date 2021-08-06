KNOXVILLE – TWRA is giving new gun and archery shooters the chance to try out their new guns and bows at the “TWRA Give it a Shot!” event being held at the John Sevier Hunter Education Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Firearms and archery instructors will be present to assist participants with learning to shoot guns and archery equipment and to teach safe gun handling and care.
Shotguns, handguns, centerfire rifles, rimfire rifles, and archery equipment with field points only are welcome but are limited to only one of each type per person.
TWRA will provide a few shotguns and rifles, however, participants are encouraged to bring their own guns and ammunition.
Only 75 slots are available and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Prior to the event, each participant must purchase and bring with them a Type 222 — Tier 2 Range Permit for $7.50 or possess a valid Sportsman License.
Licenses and permits are available at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at licensing agents.
To register, visit http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=42418
The John Sevier Hunter Education Center (865-594-6279) is located at: 2327 Rifle Range Rd. Knoxville, TN 37918 .