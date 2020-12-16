CHURCH HILL – South Greene hit four free throws in overtime to sneak away with a 39-35 win over Church Hill Middle School Monday night at CHMS.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball throughout the evening as the Lady Panthers held a slim, 8-6 lead after one period of play.
Madison Hensley scored 10 points, including two three-pointers, in the second quarter as the Lady Rebels took the lead in the game, which they held onto at halftime, 19-17.
The Lady Panthers increased their ball pressure in the third quarter, forcing turnovers leading to more possessions, which they took advantage of with an 11-6 run for a 28-23 lead through three periods. Emily Mallioux and Chloe Anderson hit threes in the quarter.
But the Lady Panthers went cold again in the fourth quarter, allowing the Lady Rebels back into it. Seven straight points by Hensley put South Greene back on top, 30-28.
A three by Kortney Bailey extended South Greene’s lead to 33-28 with 2:53 left in the fourth.
Rylee Smith then stepped up for Church Hill, hitting back-to-back baskets in the post to pull the Lady Panthers to within 33-32 with 1:28 to go, then grabbing a steal.
With 25 seconds left, Smith hit the second of two free throws to tie the game at 33-33. The Lady Panthers defense then forced a Lady Rebels turnover and called timeout with :16 remaining, but could not get a good shot off and the game went into overtime.
Two free throws by the Lady Rebels gave them a 35-33 lead with 2:13 left in OT, but Mallioux hit a pull-up jumper to tie the game with two minutes left.
Ryleigh Gregg answered eight seconds later to give South Greene a 37-35 lead with 1:52 to go.
Church Hill was unable to connect on a shot the rest of the way and Bailey clinched it with two free throws with :04 left.
South Greene’s Hensley led all scorers with 19. Bailey added 10.
Naomi Strickland led Church Hill with 11. Mallioux added 10 and Smith had nine for the Lady Panthers.