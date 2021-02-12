EIDSON – The Clinch Wildcats finished their season last week with their biggest win of the year, 36-33, Thursday, Feb. 4.
“The last time we played them they beat us by 23 points,” said first-year Wildcats coach Josh Bowlin. “This is by far our biggest game of the season so far with Washburn being one of our biggest rivals in our district.
“I did some fact checking to see when the last time Clinch beat Washburn and it’s been at least 10 years ago, maybe longer,” Bowlin said.
Clinch started the game off hot from the arc and shot a high percentage in the first half from the three-point line. The Wildcats hit five of eight threes in the first half. Cameron Bradley was two of two and Seth Lawson hit three of four.
After the first quarter ended with Clinch ahead, 10-8, Washburn’s Rance Shipe got hot in the second quarter. Shipe cut Clinch’s eight-point lead with a three-pointer and two field goals.
Clinch tightened up on defense and began to shade the shooter while in a 3-2 zone. The Wildcats led 24-19 at halftime.
Clinch seniors Dalton Seals and Bradley got into foul trouble early in the third and the Wildcats scored only score seven in the quarter, and held a slim, 31-30 lead heading into the fourth.
It was back and forth the rest of the game. Washburn fought back and tied up the game late in the fourth with 1:37 left of the game.
Bowlin called timeout and drew up a play for senior Seth Lawson. Lawson delivered and put Clinch ahead by two points with a field goal.
Conner Livesay then got a rebound and was fouled with 15 seconds left and made one of two free throws to put Clinch up by three.
The Wildcats played great defense on the last possession and Washburn missed their last shot to tie the game.
Lawson finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Joe Lyons added eight points, while Bradley finished with six points.
Shipe led Washburn with 10 points. Three others scored five apiece.
“My boys played a great game from start to finish,” Bowlin said. “This being one of our rivals, we had this game marked on the calendar and had been working on our defensive sets to try and stop Washburn’s shooters.
“We played fantastic defense and were very smart offensively. We are so proud of our seniors and how well each of them played tonight in their last game of the season,” Bowlin said.
“They have all grown into complete basketball players and are great role models for our basketball program here at Clinch,” he said.
“Whenever you have such great young men on a team, it makes my job coaching easier. I am thankful to be part of such a special team and special night,” Bowlin said.
The Wildcats finished the season 7-8.
“I was hoping for 10-5, but it has been a good year,” Bowlin said.