ROGERSVILLE – A special presentation highlighted Rogersville Middle School’s 8th Grade Night ceremony held Jan. 14 at the school.
Between basketball games against Church Hill Middle School, the RMS No. 11 basketball jersey of Caden Lucas “Luke” Williams was retired and presented to his family.
Williams, the son of Roman and Becky Williams and brother of Isaac Williams, tragically died at the age of 12 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident last July.
Luke, a football, baseball and basketball player at Rogersville Middle School, would have been an 8th grade member of the varsity boys basketball team this year.
Roman Williams accepted the framed jersey during the emotional ceremony.
Earlier this school year, the RMS fieldhouse was dedicated in the Mooresburg native’s honor and his RMS No. 45 football jersey was retired.
At that dedication, first-year head RMS football coach Josh Kincannon read a poem composed by Mooresburg teachers that used words starting with letters from Williams’ name to describe him: “Caring. Athletic. Determined. Enduring. Notable. Loving. Upbeat. Charismatic. Active. Scholarly.
“Willing/Winner because he always wanted to win. He strived to win. Incredible. Loyal. Light-hearted. Irreplaceable. Ambitious. Motivator. And I know this is my favorite, and probably that to a lot of you. He was: Saved.”