Homecoming Queen Bella Markham and Homecoming King Nathaniel Littleton
Junior Princess Skyler Seals, Freshman Princess Darci Kirkpatrick, Sophomore Princess Gabriel Catron and Homecoming Queen Bella Markham.
2021 Queen Gracie Weems & King Luke Allen
Junior Princess Skyler Seals & Junior Prince Randy McClanahan
Sophomore Princess Gabriel Catron & Sophomore Prince Ben Goddard
Freshman Princess Darci Kirkpatrick & Freshman Prince Jake Elliott
Senior candidates Shelby Trent & Weston Kirkpatrick
Senior candidates Bella Markham & Neyland Marshall
Senior candidates Kodi Henson & Nathaniel Littleton
Senior candidates Demi Baggatta & Clay Crawford
Junior candidates Sophie Weems & Colten McClain
Junior candidates Skyler Seals & Randy McClanahan
Junior candidates Timber Seals & Andrew Brummitte
Junior candidates Leah Ryan & Elisha Tipton
Sophomore candidates Kynzie Turnmire & Gabriel Catron
Sophomore candidates Ally Fairchild & Ben Goddard
Sophomore candidates Gabriele Catron & Nacona Williams
Sophomore candidates Erica Burson & Dalton Arnold
Freshman candidates Braxton Markham & Brandon Markham
Freshman candidates Darci Kirkpatrick & Tyler Wolfe
Freshman candidates Jaclyn Cooper & Eli Morelock
Freshman candidates Nadeen Aglan & Jake Elliott
ROGERSVILLE — Senior Bella Markham was crowned Cherokee’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during a Homecoming ceremony Oct. 7 at Cherokee.
Senior Nathaniel Littleton was named Homecoming King.
Below are photos of the winners and candidates, taken by Bobby Vaughn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.