CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer Falcons got their first win of the season Friday night with a 24-12 homecoming win over the Johnson County Longhorns.
Andrew Knittel’s big night, good play from backup quarterback Isaiah Bowery and a stingy Falcon defense (especially in the second half) helped the Falcons get into the win column.
After stopping the Longhorns on their first drive, the Falcons drove 90 yards for the game’s first score. In the drive quarterback Cason Christian ran for 17 yards, Chad Lafollette ran for 14, and Riley Littleton had runs of 8 and 7 yards.
Christian found Knittel for the final 20 yards and Volunteer led 6-0 after the point after was missed.
The Longhorns came roaring back, scoring on a quarterback sneak. Falcon Thomas Galloway blocked the point after and the score was 6-6 with 5:18 to go in the first quarter.
On the next drive, the Falcons overcame a sack and two penalties to score. Christian had a 15-yard scramble and Lafollette had a 34 yard run to the Longhorn 23.
Christian carried the ball the rest of the distance, picking up a first down at the 8 and scoring on the next play. The point after failed and the Falcons led 12-6.
In the second quarter the Longhorns were stopped and punted to the Falcons. Christian had a 17-yard run, but a holding penalty stalled the drive and the Falcons were forced to punt.
On the next drive, a low, Longhorn snap led to a sack by Galloway. Lafollette added another sack on third down and the Longhorns punted. The Falcons had good field position at their 47 but fumbled the ball back to the Longhorns.
The Longhorns then drove methodically down the field with Grinnan Walker going the final 10 yards to score. The point after failed and the score was 12-12 at halftime. Just before halftime Christian was injured and would not return.
Peyton Steele returned the second half kickoff to the Volunteer 48. Isaiah Bowery went in at quarterback and hit Knittel at the Longhorn 23. Four plays later Bowery scored from the two-yard line. The two-point point after failed but the Falcons were up, 18-12. The Falcon defense held and forced the Longhorns to punt. The Falcons then turned the ball over as Longhorn Carter Rhudy intercepted a Bowery pass. The Falcons got the ball back on the next play on a John Ross interception. The Falcons couldn’t move the ball and Peyton Steele managed a low snap and punted to the Longhorn 25.
The Longhorns couldn’t get a first down but Walker faked the punt and ran for an apparent first down, The Longhorns were called for holding. After the ensuing Longhorn punt, the Falcons had great field position at midfield.
To start the final quarter Bowery passed to Knittel to the 18 yard line. Bowery then passed to Littleton to the eleven. Bowery was then sacked at the 19. Bowery’s 3rd down pass fell incomplete.
On fourth down, the Falcons ran a reverse with Knittel weaving his way through the defense for a touchdown. The point after attempt failed and the Falcons led 24-12.
The Longhorns responded quickly, driving to the red zone, but their drive ended when CJ Fraysier intercepted a pass in the end zone. The Falcons were able to get one first down but the Longhorns held and forced a punt.
After a short punt the Longhorns were in business at their 48. Longhorn quarterback Conner Simcox led his team to the Falcon 3-yard line. The Falcons responded, stuffing the 6-foot-6 Simcox twice at the goal line. Simcox’s fourth down pass fell incomplete, ending the Longhorn threat.
Andrew Knittel scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. Cason Christian passed for a touchdown and ran for another before his injury. Isaiah Bowery was 4-7 for 48 yards passing and ran for 62 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown.
The Falcon defense stopped two Longhorn drives at the goal line in the second half. The game was heavy on penalties, Volunteer was flagged 13 times for 116 yards and Johnson County was penalized 8 times for 55 yards.
The Falcon win breaks a five-game winless streak going back to last season. The Falcons are now 1-4 this season while the Longhorns fell to 0-5. The Falcons will play at Grainger County on Friday.
