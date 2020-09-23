CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Falcons shocked the monkey, then shed him Friday night, ending a 12-game losing streak to cross-county rival Cherokee, 16-0, on their brand-new field turf field.
“Last week was getting the monkey off the back – getting that first one there,” first-year Falcons coach Jesse McMillan said of Volunteer’s 55-13 rout of Sullivan East the week before. “I think it helped our kids. We played really loose last week and I think that carried over this week. That certainly helped us.
“I’m just happy for our kids. They played pretty loose tonight. We didn’t have any meltdowns. There were a lot of penalties – sloppy – but we found a way to beat these guys,” McMillan said.
The first quarter was particularly sloppy – punts and flags. Each team punted twice and moved the ball more via penalties than plays. Volunteer had three flags for 45 yards – two personal fouls and a facemask.
Going with sophomore Will Price at quarterback after three scoreless games, Cherokee’s offense misfired, picking up three penalties for 15 yards: two illegal procedures and a delay of game. The Chiefs’ only first down in the first quarter was picked up by punter Nick Sumpter, scrambling for six yards after a bad snap.
Cherokee started the second quarter with an illegal motion, punt and a facemask, the latter advancing the Falcons’ ball from the Cherokee 40 to the 25, where Volunteer scored on the next play: a pretty, 25-yard scoring strike from quarterback Garrison Barrett to receiver Andrew Salyers.
“I just pumped it, hit him perfect and he reeled it right in,” Barrett said.
Cherokee’s next possession was bogged down by penalties again – a delay and illegal procedure – leading to another punt.
The Falcons then executed a 14-play, 66-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:17 of the final 7:21 of the half, capped by Dawson Dykes’ 21-yard field goal, increasing the Falcons’ lead to 10-0. The final four seconds of the half ticked off as Dykes returned an interception 45 yards, coming within 10 yards of adding another Falcons touchdown.
A 35-yard kickoff return to start the second half and three, straight completed passes by Barrett had the Falcons knocking on the door at the Cherokee 16, but two flags and two incomplete passes ended the threat with 9:23 to go in the third.
With Brayden Collins in at quarterback for Will Price, the Chiefs finally picked up their second, non-penalty-aided first down on an eight-yard run by freshman Kalija Sexton. But the Chiefs stalled and booted the first of five straight punts in the game.
The sixth possession ended when Matt Newton recovered a fumbled Falcon snap to give the Chiefs the ball at the Cherokee 23 with 8:58 to play. But again, the Chiefs couldn’t take advantage and had to punt three plays later.
“The defense play lights-out all night,” McMillan said. “The defense all night just kept three-and-outin’ them and three-and-outin’ them. And they never could get anything going. Hat’s off to our kids. It’s awesome for them.”
With 6:29 to play, Cameron Johnson took over.
The senior workhorse tailback, who gained 220 yards the week before and already was over 100 for the game, started chipping away, gaining seven, then three for a first down.
“He just stayed patient,” McMillan said about Johnson’s steady night. “He just kept banging in. We felt like we had some opportunities to take some shots. We hit one of them and a couple of them we just missed or we didn’t get it protected right.
“Man, we finally just said the heck with it, we’re going to line it up in the I and just start running power. And we just ran power the whole fourth quarter. I got cute and tried to throw a play-action off of it, but we overcame my stupidity,” McMillan joked.
On third and 10 at the Cherokee 40 with 2:25 left, Johnson’s chipping away finally paid off, as he banged through tacklers, worked his way outside and tight-roped the sideline for the game-clinching touchdown.
“It was crazy watching him tip-toe the sideline,” Barrett said. “I was like, ‘No he’s not, no he’s not.’ Then I saw him break free and he just took off. At that point, we were like, ‘We really did it. We sealed the deal.’ To feel that run over your body, it just feels great. It’s a great experience.”
“This is amazing,” Johnson said afterward. “This is the best feeling in the world. We came into this game knowing it was going to be a tough battle. We came in ready. We fought and we won. I love these guys to death. We did everything we could. We came out with the ‘Dub’ (Win) and that’s all that matters.”
“I’m certainly relieved,” McMillan said. “These guys just competed. Even those first two games when we started off rough, we were fighting. We just weren’t playing real good. Last week, we just started playing loose.”
The 55-13 rout of Sullivan East gave the Falcons a solid season re-set.
“We needed that game last week,” Johnson said. “We lost the first two weeks then won up there a week ago and got our confidence back. We came in ready to play tonight and we came to play.”
“There were a lot of kinks we had to fix,” Barrett said. “Once we got everything smoothed out and really going, it just opened up for us. It was great. We had the (TD pass) to Sal. Cameron tip-toes down the sideline. It’s just fantastic to see those plays and see it all come together.”
Johnson finished the game with 168 yards on 25 carries, including the touchdown. Barrett was 10-of-21 passing for 96 yards and one TD pass.
The Falcon defense held Cherokee to 78 yards total offense and five first downs. Two of those first downs and 48 of the yards came on the Chiefs’ final possession, which ended at the Volunteer 18 on an incompletion with 22 seconds remaining.
“We should have done a little bit better job at times,” McMillan said. “We were banging our heads on the wall offensively. They were seven-man boxing us and we were just banging it up in there and not getting much success.
“But defensively, we felt like they’d have a hard time blocking us upfront and they did. Our guys did a great job upfront. We rolled five or six guys in there and they all did a good job for us,” he said.
As has often been the case in the 41-year history of the series, penalties played a large role – two lengths of the field’s worth. Volunteer was flagged 10 times for 115 yards. Cherokee was penalized 11 times for 85 yards.
“It’s as intense as anything I’ve ever been around as a player or coach,” McMillan said of the rivalry. “It’s nuts. But it’s a fun game to play in. That’s why you play high school football – for stuff like that.
“It was an awesome atmosphere. I certainly wish we could have had this thing filled up, but it was still a great atmosphere,” McMillan said of the COVID rules-limited crowd size. “It always is down here.”
So for the first time since Volunteer’s seniors were in kindergarten, the Falcons were able to hoist the Hawkins County Championship trophy.
“That’s why you take the job, for stuff like that,” McMillan said. “That’s what it’s all about. Those kids, I’m their fourth head coach in four years. They’ve been through a lot with everything that has gone on off the field, football-wise and all that kind of stuff. They’re just a great group of kids. They are.”
“Twelve years, man,” Barrett said. “We’ve been counting down. Last year, they beat the absolute (sweat) out of us. We wanted to come back and get it.”
Despite the emotional victory, McMillan kept things in perspective with his players.
“Win, lose or draw, I told them tonight’s not going to define their life. How they react and respond to tonight, that’s what defines you as a person,” he said.
Don’t look now, but after dropping their first two, the Falcons have a two-game winning streak.
“To have two in row, we just want to keep moving forward week by week, playing each game like this one and each game like it’s our last,” Barrett said. “Our coach keeps saying, with this COVID season, each game could be our last one, so just keep moving forward and keep winning.
“I feel like there’s a lot of confidence. A lot of chemistry building is a big thing. We didn’t get a lot of spring ball in, we’re finally starting to gel and really starting to play together. We’re just starting to come together as a team. It feels great,” Barrett said.
Volunteer (2-2) will play its second game on its new field Friday against Sullivan South. The Rebels – playing their final season – are playing it with a chip on their shoulder, having gone 4-0, while outscoring their opponents 157 to 16.
Things don’t get any easier for Cherokee (1-4), which hosts defending Class 4A champion Elizabethton, which has outscored its 2020 opponents 174-52 in rolling up a 4-0 record.