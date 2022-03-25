2022 Volunteer Falcons Junior Varsity Baseball Team

The 2022 Volunteer junior varsity baseball team includes: (front row) Bryan Pierson, Jay Adams, Austin Williams, Kasey Brown, Carter Byington, Alec Pennington and Brycen Feagins; (back row) Guage Dishner, C.J. Fraysier, Luke Armstrong, Reid Scott, Elijah Gordon and Ayden Wood.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

 