Surgoinsville's Eli Case (7) as Rogersville City School's Cole Allen (14) pursures.
RCS quarterback Eli Boyd (1) runs for yardage.
RCS's Eli Boyd (1) is gang-tackled by Surgoinsville defense.
RCS's Porter Owen (9) and Ethan Jones (85) chase Surgoinsville's Eli Case (7).
RCS's Porter Owen tries to push the football across the goal.
RCS's Jaydon Weston (7) seeks out the goal line.
RCS's Eli Boyd (1) passes as Jaydon Weston (7) blocks.
The RCS offensive line and SMS defensive line prepare to clash.
SURGOINSVILLE - The visiting Rogersville City School Warriors spoiled the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles’ home opener with a 34-0 win Thursday at SMS.
Jaydon Weston scored three touchdowns for the Warriors and Eli Boyd scored two.
Boyd scored both of his in the first quarter on 2- and 3-yard runs. Boyd ran in the first conversion and RCS led 14-0 after one period.
Weston scored his first touchdown in the second quarter on a 22-yard run. Boyd then hit Porter Owen on a pass for the two-point conversion and 22-0 halftime lead.
Weston scored on two runs in the third quarter, one from one yard and the other a 35-yard scamper.
“The highlight was a block in the back penalty to nullify a long touchdown run by Sawyer Jenkins,” Surgoinsville coach Mike Roberts joked.
“Kaiden Henderson was all over the field making plays on defense,” Roberts added. “Sawyer Jenkins (DE) and Eli Case (OLB) also played well defensively.
“Offensively, we had some plays that were executed well, but ended up putting the ball on the ground multiple times,” he said.
Roberts said there weren't too many highlights “but we did see some improvement in certain areas.”
The Eagles host North Greene Thursday, while RCS will take on Bulls Gap at Cherokee Thursday. Both games kick off at 6 p.m.
