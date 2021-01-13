ROGERSVILLE – Saturday’s undercard proved to be the bout of the day as Claiborne County captured a 56-55, triple-overtime victory over Cherokee in a junior varsity girls match-up.
The game, which started a bit slowly with the Lady Bulldogs taking a 7-4 lead into the second quarter, heated up in the second, as Claiborne outscored Cherokee, 16-15, in the period to take a 23-19 lead into halftime.
The Lady Chiefs fought back in the third, pulling to within 31-30 on an Ava Morgan runner off the glass with 2:00 to go in the quarter.
Anna Houck tied it with a free throw 32 seconds later, then Morgan put Cherokee ahead 35-31 heading into the fourth with a four-point play.
The Lady Chiefs built their largest lead of the game, 41-33, on a free throw by Emma Houck with 3:54 to play, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied, tying the game at 44 with :17 to play on a drive by Jordan Fultz.
The teams went back and forth in the first overtime with Claiborne extending its lead to 51-48 on two free throws by Taylor Presnell with :05 left.
The Lady Chiefs advanced the inbounds pass to Houck, who hit a three-pointer to tie the game as the buzzer sounded.
Houck gave Cherokee a 53-51 lead on a drive 43 seconds into the second overtime, but Claiborne tied the game hitting 2-of-4 free throws, sending the game to a third overtime.
Fultz put the Lady Bulldogs up, 55-53, with a drive 19 seconds into the third overtime. Cherokee tied it one minute later when Kyla Howe scored off a Claiborne turnover. Emma Myatt than hit a free throw with :24 remaining to give the Lady Bulldogs the lead, 56-55, which the Lady Chiefs could not overcome.
Fultz and Hannah Fugate led Claiborne with 13 points each. Houck led Cherokee with 15, while Kailey Gilliam added 12 and Morgan 8, as nine Lady Chiefs scored in the game.