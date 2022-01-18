CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill Panthers recently celebrated Eighth Grade Night with a varsity split with the Happy Valley Warriors.
The Lady Panthers won the girls varsity game, 57-5, as Emilee Mailloux scored 19 points, eight in a 22-point first quarter for Church Hill.
Rylee Smith added 14 and Chloe Anderson scored 13 for Church Hill in the rout.
Ron Parker scored 24 points to lead Happy Valley in the Warriors’ 48-37 victory in the boys game.
Parker scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to a 16-5 lead.
The Panthers stormed back in the second quarter to tie the game 18-18 at halftime, keyed by Colton Miller’s two threes.
Isaiah Ward scored six points in the third as Church Hill took a 32-31 lead into the fourth.
Parker scored six points and Ben Miller five in the final quarter to lead Happy Valley, which held Church Hill to just five points in the final period. Miller finished with 14 for the Warriors.
Lucas Gilliam led Church Hill with nine. Colton Miller and Ward added eight apiece.
Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.