CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer Falcons will rely on its experienced pitching staff to set the tone for the 2023 baseball season.
“Pitching and defense is what we pride ourselves on,” said second-year coach Josh Peterson. “We’ve got a lot of guys returning that have seen varsity time on the mound. We’ve got a senior who’s started four years. We’ve got junior Connor Haynes, who’s started three years. We’ve got two seniors who’ve been in the mix out of the bullpen, so we’ve got some experience returning.
“We’re not going to blow it by people. We’re going to throw strikes and force them to put it in play, and our guys are going to play defense behind them and get outs,” he added.
The Falcons pushed the start of the 2023 campaign back a day later than planned to allow team members to support the boys’ basketball team in Tuesday’s TSSAA Class 3A state quarterfinals. Opening day for Volunteer baseball is now set for Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. against West Greene at Joey Seaver Field.
The Falcons enter their second season in the competitive Upper Lakes Conference with Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Unicoi County. Teams play each other three times: a two-game home and away series on back-to-back days and a single game later in the season. Volunteer’s nonconference opponents include the likes of West Ridge, Grainger, David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett and Cherokee among others.
“We were competitive last year. There were games we were in, and mental errors and kicking the ball around hurt us a little bit. That falls on me. It tells me we’re not preparing them, so that’s something we’re working more on this year,” Peterson said.
“I don’t want to just compete. I want to walk on the field every single day and my guys expect to win,” he said.
The Falcons lost a number of starters from last year’s squad to graduation, including most of the starting infield, closer (and starter) Garrison Barrett, leftfielder Ethan Smith, and catcher Austin Goldie. First baseman Cason Christian didn’t come back out for baseball this year, opting instead to focus on track and field.
But the good news, Peterson said, is last year’s team was “pretty versatile and pretty deep.”
“We had guys who could step in at any time,” Peterson said. “Austin Williams came in last year as a freshman, and there were times he stepped in at second and played amazing. Isaiah Bowery, at district tournament, steps in and starts third as a sophomore and plays great.”
There are eight seniors and four juniors on the Falcons’ roster. A handful of sophomores and freshmen could also see varsity playing time.
“We’re going to be relying on some guys who don’t necessarily have as much experience this year, even though they’re upperclassmen. But I’m very confident that they’re going to be able to do the job that we set before them,” Peterson said.
COMMUNITY OUTREACHChanging the overall culture of the program was an important facet of Peterson’s first year as the head coach at Volunteer.
“I feel like we set a good foundation,” Peterson said. “Last year, that was my biggest focus — changing the culture in terms of representing ourselves as a program, how we act out in the community, how we act at practice, just attitude and effort in general.”
Peterson said the Volunteer baseball program worked to improve community relations with alumni, fans and the school’s feeder programs, who now have an opportunity to play a few games each season on the Falcons’ field.
“I want to get the community involved in the program,” Peterson said. “Last year, we incorporated two different middle school nights. I wanted the middle school guys to sit in our dugout and see how we do things. We also implemented two different alumni nights.”
In addition, Volunteer honored two late, well-respected coaches with ties to the program when it renamed the field after Joey Seaver and the stadium for Curtis Mawk.
Mawk graduated from Church Hill in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army. He taught school and coached at Surgoinsville High School and Volunteer and was the assistant principal at Church Hill Middle School until he retired in 2006. Mawk was Volunteer’s first baseball coach when the school opened in 1980. He passed away in February 2009 at the age of 61.
Seaver, a Church Hill native and Volunteer graduate, served as a pitching coach at Walters State for 14 years and at Carson-Newman for 10. He did a brief stint as Walter State’s head coach before leaving to become a pitching coach in the Texas Rangers organization. He spent the 2018 season as the pitching coach for the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League. He died unexpectedly in December 2018 at the age of 54.
COACHING THE FALCONS
Peterson and the Falcons rely on the experience and expertise of four position coaches.
Chuck McLain returns as the middle infield coach and serves as first base coach for the varsity team. Mike Castle is back as the corner infield coach and serves as varsity third base coach. Wes Bowery is the outfield coach and serves as third base coach on junior varsity. Josh Kincannon coaches the catchers and serves as first base coach on JV.
“Our daily goal is to come to the park, and everything we have put it on the field. Win or lose, that’s my goal. When we start looking at a bigger picture, it takes our mind off our job and what we’re here to do,” Peterson said.
“When you play as many games as we play, sometimes four or five a week, it’s a grind. The mental side of it — making sure we’re prepared and not having mental errors and miscues — during the season is big,” he explained. “We’ve got to stay even keeled, be able to have a short memory, learn from the losses and push through the wins.”
