CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer golf team tuned up for the District 1-AA tournament with a win in a match against Happy Valley Tuesday at Bays Mountain Golf Club.
Led by Tucker McLain’s round-low of 34, the Falcons boys team cruised to a 153 to 178 victory over Happy Valley.
It wasn’t even McLain’s best round this season. The Falcon junior has twice scored 33.
Volunteer had a solid day all the way around. Austin Williams shot 38 and Briar Davis fired a 39 while Gabe Goode had a 42 for Volunteer’s boys.
Three players shot 44 for Happy Valley – Colton Pemberton, Colby Chausse and John Smith.
Some other Falcons, whose scores did not count toward the team total, had some good performances. Brock Collier shot 39, Kain Cornett had 40 and Peyton Castle had 41. Cameron Cox shot 42 and Hunter Hendrickson had a 43. Carter Trent shot 47.
The Lady Falcons won the girls match, 112 to 115. Addyson Fisher shot 55 to lead Volunteer, while Josie Sewell added 57. Layden Anderson shot 53 to lead all girls while teammate Grace Hollifield added 62.
In rounds not counted toward the match total, Zetta Smith shot 61 while teammates Jenna Thomas and Madeline Henroitt each scored 62.
Volunteer will compete in the District 1-AA golf tournament Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course.