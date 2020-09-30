KINGSPORT — Jon Wes Lovelace defended his 2019 Region 1 golf championship by capturing it again Monday with a 69 at Ridgefields Golf Course, earning his third straight berth in the TSSAA Division 1 Large Class State Golf Championships.
“It’s pretty awesome,” the Volunteer junior said. “I’m just glad I made it to state again. I’m trying to make it all four years.”
“He had a good day,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen. “He shot 69. He played really, really well – back to back champion of the region. I’m really proud of him. It was a good day for us.
“He really only hit one bad shot. He missed a couple of birdie putts early on 1 and 2. He got to 2-under and then on 9, he hooked one out of bounds. That was the only bad shot he hit all day,” Whalen said.
Lovelace didn’t let it get to him, however.
“He doesn’t get flustered,” Whalen said. “He was a little mad at himself on the tee shot on 9 that was just a straight pull. After that, though, he settled down. He got on in three and two-putted from about 60 feet to make bogey, which was a great bogey at that point. I was thinking double- or triple- right there, he had gone up and down.”
Instead of wobbling from the lost stroke, Lovelace dug in and quickly got it back.
“After that, he turned around and had two great birdies on 10 and 11 to get back to 3-under,” Whalen said.
Lovelace played it smart the rest of the way.
“I don’t want to say cruise control, but he had other opportunities for birdies, but when you just have six-inch tap-in pars, you do that all day and you’re going to score pretty good,” Whalen said.
Hole No. 9 ended up being the turning point – for good.
“He made a good bogey from there, got to 1-under, then birdied 10 and 11, then just parred out the rest of the way,” Whalen said. “He got the lead and just played smart down the stretch. To sum it, he had a bunch of great swings and only one bad swing. He played really well.”
Whalen was asked what it was like to coach a talent like Lovelace.
“Gosh, it’s fun,” Whalen said. “I told somebody out there today, ‘When somebody is that good and you’re out there with them, it’s just fun.’ The credit goes to him. I just try to support him right now. He got tuned in. He’ll probably be the first one to tell you, he put the effort in and the concentration.
“He was ready to go today. He was in the first group that went out. He just played steady and really, he had a 69, he could have easily, easily shot 66 today. He was just the best guy on the course today. Even though there was a guy a stroke behind him, Jon Wes was in control all day and could have been lower,” Whalen said.
Lovelace was tied through 9 with a 35 with Sevier County’s Tyler Guilliams, who was also competing as an individual. But Lovelace shot a 34 on the back 9 to 38 for Guilliams, who finished with a 73.
Taylor Kilgore, playing in team competition with Dobyns-Bennett, finished one shot behind Lovelace for second place overall with a 70 (36-34). Three others in the team competition shot 72’s – D-B’s Zac Fletcher (36-36), Science Hill’s John Cheek (37-35), and Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle (36-36).
D-B won the boys team title, with a four-man score of 297, beating out Science Hill (300). Following them were Greeneville (309), Jefferson County (314), Tennessee High (320) and Morristown West (334).
Cherokee sophomore Ryan Smith qualified for the Region as an individual and shot an 87 (43-44).
“Ryan did a great job today,” said Cherokee golf coach Trey Fields. “He really had some quality shots. We are very proud of him.
“To be a sophomore and make it to regionals is a wonderful thing and a tribute to his work ethic,” Fields said. “This summer he has worked very hard and I am sure will continue to do so. We have seen him grow up a lot this season. We are excited to see what the future holds for him.”
On the girls’ side, Tennessee High won with a two-girl score of 150 to edge out Sullivan South (154). South’s Kara Carter shot a steady 71 (36-35) to finish tied for first overall among girls. D-B’s Isabella van der Biest shot a blistering 32 on the back 9 to finish with a 71 to ties Carter. Noelia Adkins of Tennessee High shot 74 and teammate Madeline Simcox 76.
Volunteer senior Ellie McLain – better known for her exploits in the swimming pool – qualified for the region golf tournament as an individual after winning a three-golfer playoff in the district. She shot a 110 (53-57) in the region Monday.
“Ellie had a rough day,” Whalen said. “But she was just nervous. She’s never been in that situation before. She shot 110, which was 13 strokes higher than last week (97 in the district). That just tells you the difference between someone who’s been there and somebody that hasn’t.
“That’s not to say I wasn’t proud of Ellie. She’s just never been in that situation before. And to qualify for the region, that’s something to be proud of,” Whalen said. “We walked out to the parking lot and she said, ‘Okay, when does swim start?’”
While McLain has three state championship swim meets on her resume, Lovelace is adding his third state golf championship tournament to his.
“Obviously, it’s pretty tough competition,” Lovelace. “I’m just going to go down there and have fun.”
Lovelace was state runner-up last year as a sophomore.
“I think this is what he’s been waiting for all season, the second part of the season to start,” said Whalen. “I think he’s hungry. He got a taste of it last year. He was in the hunt, was second and was not satisfied.
“He had the lead on Day 2 on Hole 16 and was in the fairway and wound up taking two bad bogies on 16 and 17 and wound up losing by one,” Whalen said.
The 2020 TSSAA Division 1 Large Class State Golf Championships will be held again at Willowbrook Golf Club in Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We’ll go down Monday and get us a practice round in,” Whalen said. “Two years ago, we went down there and it was just rain and they only played one day of it. Last year, the conditions were really good.”
This will be the third time Lovelace will hit the course. While the hole positions will be changed each day, Lovelace will be somewhat familiar with the course, having three practice rounds and three days of state competition under his belt when he tees it up Tuesday.
“I’ve seen the course a few times,” said Lovelace, who said the biggest difference will be that he’s hitting the ball farther this year. Still, he expects tough competition, most of whom he’s already battled against in various tournaments.
“I’m going to have to play my best for sure,” Lovelace said. “There are some of the best golfers in Tennessee. I’ve played with them all pretty much.”
Whalen said Lovelace is currently at least one of the best in East Tennessee.
“We play in a tough district,” Whalen said. “He’s the class of our area right now. To be back-to-back region champ, we’ve never had a back-to-back in any sport that’s been a region champ, individual or team. He’s knocked that out right there. That’s impressive.
“He’ll go down there with a lot of confidence under his belt. If the conditions are good, I feel pretty confident about our chances going down there. His goal when he goes down there is to go win it. It’s not just showing up,” Whalen said.