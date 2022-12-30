Tucker Houck escorted by Brad & Kasey Houck
Meghan NeSmith escorted by Tonya Taylor
Taylor Lawson escorted by Mandy & Derrick Lawson
Adam Johnson escorted by Alice & James Johnson
Keirsten Ramsey escorted by Lindsey Bowlin
Dustin Mayes escorted by Linda Baisden
Stormey McNew escorted by Donna McNew Holmes
Isaiah Holsinger escorted by Donald Holsinger
Abby Brown escorted by Nicole, Brett & Brayden Brown
Makaylee Cradic escorted by Bill & Cathy Cradic
Mallory Cope escorted by Edwin & Teffany Cope
Kelsey Davis escorted by Kelly Legg
Kylee Dotson escorted by Melissa Dotson
Nevaeh Hopkins escorted by Mekeyshi & Billy Hatley and Matthew & Rachelle Hopkins
Jacob Hord escorted by Angela Hord & Johnny Whitehair
Dakota Lacy escorted by Gorgena Lacy
Chloe Lawson escorted by Damon, Ashley, Ethan & Adalynn Lawson
Laura Manis escorted by Chris & Lisa Manis
Neyland Marshall escorted by Greg & Vanessa Marshall and Tammie Marshall
Sterling Vance Simpson escorted by Greg Simpson & Haley Simpson
Shelby Trent escorted by Sam & Cathy Trent
Brianna Vassar escorted by Sonya & Christopher Vassar
Dakota Waller escorted by Cathy & Brandon Waller
Neyla Price escorted by Brent & Crystal Price
Landry Russell escorted by Rocky & Kelley Russell
Brayden Lawson escorted by Renn & Jennifer Lawson
Ryan Smith escorted by Michael & Debbie Smith
Chloe Bradley escorted by Lora Bradley
Lacy Jeanne Marie Collier escorted by Jim & Denise Collier
Shianna Autumn Simpson escorted by Jeff & April Simpson
Breanna Ward escorted by Brandy Mowell
Briana Pearson escorted by Doug & Vicky Pearson
Joe Henley escorted by Rebecca Starnes & Jason Starnes
Noah Parvin escorted by Jake & April Parvin
Aidan Wood escorted by Doug Wood & Amy Mathews
Eli Manis escorted by Amanda & Terry Manis
Michael Graham escorted by Michelle & Kevin Graham
Nathaniel Littleton escorted by Tina & Wade Littleton
This past fall Cherokee High School hosted Senior Night to honor members of ROTC, the CHS Band, cross country, golf, cheerleading and football.
Those seniors were recognized, along with respective family members.
All photos by Bobby Vaughn.
