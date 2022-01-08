CHURCH HILL — Visiting West Ridge captured a back-and-forth affair with Volunteer Tuesday night, 75-71.
West Ridge’s Cooper Johnson scored a game-high 22 points. Wolves teammate Wade Witcher added 21 points, hitting his final eight shots of the game.
Volunteer hit 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter to take a 57-54 lead.
Joltin Harrison led the Falcons with 21 points. Garrison Barrett added 19 and Andrew Knittel had 13. Bradin Minton scored 10.
Volunteer, scheduled to travel to Unicoi County Friday, is slated to host Daniel Boone Monday and play at Sullivan East Tuesday.