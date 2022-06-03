Cooper Bledsoe, son of Jamie and Trena Bledsoe
Aden Phipps, son of Adam and Brandy Phipps
Landon Jeffers, son of Lance and Amy Jeffers
Kenton Henard, son of JR and Jessica Henard
Zachary Voiles, son of Micah and Tabitha Voiles
Matt Carpenter, son of Travis and Jennifer Carpenter
Grant Morelock, son of Todd and Rachael Morelock
ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Warriors baseball team celebrated Eighth Grade Night on April 25 at Rogersville City Park.
Eighth grade members of the baseball team were recognized along with respective family members. On this page are photos of the proceedings taken by Jim Beller.
