Rogersville residents will be given the opportunity next month to test the theory, “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball”.
Rogersville Parks and Rec (P&R) director Matthew Elkins announced last week that the city will host a Dodgeball Tournament for adults and older teens on March 11 at the Rogersville City School “Little Gym”.
“I grew up playing Battle-Ball down there, and it works,” Elkins told the P&R Board during its Feb. 14 meeting. “We’ve got it mapped out to where we can take about eight teams. We’ll start around 10 a.m., and if all goes as scheduled finish around 3-4 p.m.”
Board members predicted that the entry list will fill up quickly. It was suggested that they may need to increase it to 12 teams.
Elkins noted that if they had a second court that might be feasible, but with only one court they want to keep it to eight teams for this first tournament due to space and time constraints.
Dodgeball registration is expected to begin next week. Elkins said prospective teams should check the Rogersville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for registration announcements.
District All Star Basketball
Elkins told the Board he joined with other P&R departments across the region to hold All Star basketball games for the city’s youth leagues.
“We’ve got a conversation going with Greeneville Parks and Rec, Morristown, and Newport,” Elkins told the board. “They’ve all got the same age groups as we have, so we’re going to try a little District All Star basketball for our 7-9 girls, 7-8 boys, 9-10 boys, and the 10-12 girls. We took the (local) coaches who were leading at a certain point in the season, and they helped pick the squads.”
Elkins added, “We’ve got some generic reversible red and white jerseys that say ‘Rogersville’ on them. We’ll take them back up (after the tournament) so if we continue to do this in future years we’ll have a stockpile of jerseys.”
The All Star games are set for Feb. 24-25 at the Eastview Rec Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville. There’s no fee for players, but there will be a $5 admission for spectators, to cover the cost of refs.
“It’s not really a fundraiser,” Elkins said. “It’s just something to get kids playing some more. Take our more competitive — in theory our higher skilled kids — and get them some more competitive action.”
Baseball/Softball Registration
Rogersville City League Baseball and Softball registration begins next week online at rogersville.recdesk.com
This year’s league age groups include the addition of a 5-6 year-old T-Ball league. There’s also a 7-8 coach pitch league for boys; 9-10 year old boys kid-pitch; 7-9 coach pitch for girls; and 10-12 girls kid pitch.
Elkins noted that instead of having a 10-12 year old boys league, this year they will have an 11-13 boys league.
“Basically any boy who played last year should be able to come back and play this year,” Elkins told the Board. “What we’re hoping is to get those 12-year-olds back and help build that league.”
The deadline for baseball and softball registration is March 10.
Recent Community Events
Elkins reported to the Board that the Jan. 13 Rook Tournament had about nine teams and everyone seemed to enjoy it.
On Jan. 27 the Rogersville P&R hosted another BINGO night, which Elkins described as a “wild success” with more than 90 players. Elkins said they may have another BINGO night when the weather gets nice, and hold it at the City Park stage.
And, on Feb. 10 P&R hosted its first Trivia Night with nine teams participating.
Next on the calendar on March 3 is a Senior Center “Card Game Night”.
Check the Rogersville Parks and Recreation Facebook Page for news and schedules of other upcoming events.
