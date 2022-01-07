ROGERSVILLE – The Hancock County Indians visited Big Red Valley Tuesday night and jumped on the Chiefs early on the way to a 47-34 win.
The Indians got three three-pointers from Hunter Hatfield and six points from big man Chandler Ferguson to lead 17-2 after the first quarter. Colin Ryan scored Cherokee’s lone basket at the 2:28 mark.
The Chiefs did play better in the second quarter but still trailed 22-13 at the half. The Indians were able to maintain a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
Hatfield led the Indians with 16 points. Storm Ramsey added 12.
Colton McLain had 16 points to lead the Chiefs. Joey Henley had eight points and Colin Ryan five. Other Chief scorers were Brayden Leach with three points and Isaac Chandler with two.