GRAY – Addyson Fisher had a huge day at the plate and in the pitching circle to lead the Church Hill Lady Panthers to a 7-1 win over Gray Middle School to capture the TMSAA Sectional Softball Tournament Championship Thursday at Ridgeview Elementary School and earn a berth in the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers will take on Summerville Middle School in the first round of the TMSAA State Softball Tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Fisher, Church Hill’s ace pitcher, was her usual dominant self, allowing five hits and two walks and just one run over seven innings with nine strikeouts.
She outdid herself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a triple, driving in three runs.
Fisher had an inside-the-park homer in the second and clubbed one over the fence in the third.
Church Hill (40-2/combined JV and Varsity) struck early, scoring one in the first on an RBI-single by Hadley Spears, driving in Jenna Thomas, who had singled and stole second.
The Lady Panthers added another run in the second on Fisher’s inside-the-parker, then three more in the third. Bryleigh Salyers doubled then went to third on a groundout by Spears.
Salyers came in on a passed ball to make it 3-0. After a walk by Rylee Smith, Fisher homered, scoring Chloe Redwine, who courtesy-ran for Smith, to make it 5-0.
Gray got one back in the fourth on a bases-loaded groundout.
Fisher then struck out two to end the inning without further damage.
The Lady Panthers added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Fisher hit a leadoff triple and scored on Sydney New’s double. After a ground-out, Zetta Smith singled home Breanna Dykes, a courtesy runner for New, giving Church Hill and Fisher a 7-1 lead heading into the seventh.
Fisher struck out the first two Gray batters, then induced a pop-up for the victory.
Church Hill was hardly challenged in the sectional. The Lady Panthers fell behind Jonesborough in the May 8 opener, 5-0 and 9-2, but rallied for an 18-10 win.
Church Hill then beat Grandview, 12-0, in the semifinals last Tuesday before Thursday’s 7-1 championship win. The Lady Panthers are coached by Devin Thomas, who is assisted by Kirby Walker.