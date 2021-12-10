CHURCH HILL – The Panthers jumped out to quick start and held on to defeat Rogersville Middle School, 46-32, in a boys varsity basketball game Dec. 2 at Church Hill Middle School.
The Panthers scored 17 first-quarter points, including two three-pointers by Evan Lukens, as Church Hill built a 17-8 lead.
Eli Carmack, who scored six in the first quarter for Rogersville, added seven more in the second period as the Warriors pulled to within 27-20 at the break. Backcourt mate Braxton Markham added five in the period.
The Warriors went cold in the third, however, mustering only three points as Church Hill extended its lead to 37-23 heading into the fourth.
That proved to be the difference as the two clubs tied 9-9 in the final frame.
Lucas Gilliam led Church Hill with 16 points, while Panthers’ point guard Colton Miller added 11. Lukens finished with nine – all on threes, while Gilliam’s post-mate, Isaiah Ward, added eight.
Carmack led all scorers with 17, including one from beyond the arc, while teammate Gavin Lawson added nine. Markham finished with six.