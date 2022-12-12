The Volunteer High School boys basketball team was slated to take its 8-2 record to Tri-Cities Christian Monday, followed by a rematch against Dobyns-Bennett on Friday at the Sullivan North gym.
Volunteer won the first matchup against D-B in Church Hill 57-55.
This past Friday Volunteer lost to Web School of Knoxville at home 41-60, and then beat Farragut High School Saturday 69-67 on the neutral floor at Science Hill.
In Friday’s loss to Webb, Joltin Harrison led Volunteer with 14 points, followed by Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittel with 11 each. Minton, Knittel and Cason Christian each had 6 rebounds.
Harrison led all scorers in Saturday’s win against Farragut with 24. Knittel scored 20, followed by Minton with 12, Nolan Amyx with 6, Conner Haynes wth 3, and Tucker McClain and Bleak Head each scored 2. Minton led the team with 5 rebounds and 8 assists.
Following this coming Friday’s game at D-B the Falcons will return to Kingsport (albeit playing on at the Sullivan North gym due to construction at D-B) for three games as part of the 2022 Alpha Invitational tournament hosted by D-B Dec. 20-22.
Volunteer plays the Lexington, S.C. Wildcats on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on day 1 of the tournament, and will also have a game on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
The Alpha Invitational championship game is Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Volunteer could conceivably play D-B for a third time this season, but it would have to be in the championship game because they’re on opposite sides of the bracket
Aside from Volunteer and D-B, other teams in the Alpha Invitational tournament include Breathitt, County (Jackson, Ky.); Daniel Boone; Hopewell (Huntersville, N.C.); Lexington, S.C.; Morgantown, W.V.; and Jonesboro, Ga.
Team Leaders
As of Saturday’s game Knittel leads the Falcons with 16.4 points per game, followed by Harrison with 15.9 ppg, and Minton with 10.5 ppg.
Other team leaders include Cason Christian with a 72% shooting percentage; Harrison with 6.6 rebounds per game; Minton with 5.8 assists per game; Harrison with 1.9 steals per game; and Harrison with 1.5 blocks per game.