CHURCH HILL – Volunteer dropped a match to Tennessee High Tuesday, 3-0, at Volunteer.
Tennessee High won the first game, 25-15, then won the second and third by the scores 25-18.
Sydney Cloud had a big day for the Lady Falcons with 23 assists, nine digs and eight kills.
Teammate Veda Barton added nine kills and five digs, while Jaycee Cassidy led Volunteer with 10 digs.
Emily Christian had five kills while Chloe Redwine added four.
The Lady Falcons, who play in a JV tournament Saturday at Science Hill, host Providence on Monday and East on Tuesday.