Hunting is ranked as one of the safest sports.
How safe is it? In 2019, more than 15 million people paid for hunting licenses. The Hunter Incident Database that year reported only 56 hunting-related shooting accidents, eight caused by handguns, 23 by shotguns and 25 by rifles. Most of the incidents were nonfatal.
Of course, not all hunting accidents involve guns. Some involve bows, boats, injuries from wildlife or even vehicle-related accidents. The International Hunter Education Association reports that the U.S. and Canada combined see around 1,000 accidents on an annual basis with close to 10% of these ending in death.
One of the reasons it is so safe is that many states require hunting safety classes and the U.S. Department of Interior always recommends them. New York was the first state to require hunter education certification to legally hunt. It did this in 1949. Most other states followed suit.
According to Steve Hall, a hunter educator coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, data shows a definite correlation between hunter safety and the decline in firearms-related hunting accidents. He said the primary causes of hunting accidents are careless handling of firearms, swinging on game and victims in the line of fire being mistaken for game.
The following guidelines are from state hunting sites and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
General Safety
• Tell someone when and where you will be, how long you plan to be there and schedule check-in times.
• Hunt with a partner and know your zone of fire.
• Carry a two-way communications device that gets service in remote areas.
• Wear your life jacket when hunting in or near water.
• Wear proper hearing protection and safety glasses.
Firearm Safety
• Treat every gun as if it is loaded.
• Never point the muzzle of a firearm at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
• Keep your finger off the trigger and out of the trigger guard until your sights are on the target and you are ready to shoot.
• Know your target and what is beyond it.
• Unload the firearm when getting in or out of a tree stand.
• Make sure your barrel and ammunition are free from obstructions.
• Use the proper ammunition.
Tree Stand Safety
• Maintain three points of contact with your hands and feed when climbing up or down a tree.
• Use a full-body harness that is attached to a secure fall line positioned above your head.
• Use a secure pull system to lift your firearm or crossbow into a tree stand.
• Make sure your tree stand is securely attached and stable before you use it.
Hunter Orange and Trespassing
• Obey no trespassing signs.
• If your game goes into property marked “no trespassing,” get the landowner’s permission to retrieve your game.
• Wear as much hunter orange as possible to increase your visibility. Orange does not affect deer behavior.
• Wear hunter orange as the outermost layer of clothing that is visible from all directions. This can include a cap, hat, vest, jacket or rain coat.
• Orange garments must be at least 50% hunter orange to meet legal requirements.
