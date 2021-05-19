CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior swimmer Ellie McLain signed a letter of intent to continue her swimming career at Mars Hill University at a signing ceremony Thursday at Volunteer.
“I’m really excited,” said McLain. “It’s a big next step and I’m super-excited to get down there and start swimming.”
During her high school swimming career, McLain went to the state swim meet four straight years, was all-conference all four years, and was the regional champion in the 100 breast this year.
A bit of curiosity led to McLain’s discovery of Mars Hill, which is located in the mountains of western North Carolina, about an hour south of Greeneville.
“Every year going to the beach, we would always pass the university and my dad was always like, ‘You know, that’s a nice school,’” McLain said. “So, one day I said, ‘Well, let’s just go tour it.’
“We went down there and I just kind of fell in love with it. It was kind of my dad pushed me into that school, but it’s so great and I love it,” McLain said.
McLain plans to major in political science with a minor in psychology. “I want to go to law school after the four years,” McLain said.
“We’re tickled to death,” said Volunteer swim coach Jim Whalen. “This is our first college swimming signing. We’ve never had one sign for swim before. She’s our first one. It’s a lot of time that she’s put in the water to do this.”
Whalen has known McLain since she was in elementary school.
“She started when she was about seven years old with the Aqua Jets. We were over at Sullivan South and we were doing some summer swim together. Our first season, we didn’t have enough girls to have a relay team. We just swam all individuals. Everybody was in a different age group,” Whalen recalled.
“Here we are 11 years later,” he said. “I’m just happy for her. She’s always been comfortable in the water. She’s really grown up a lot around the pool. She’s got a lot of friends that swim. It’s just a good fit for her. I’m happy for her and her family, too.”
Robin Whalen, Jim’s wife and assistant Volunteer coach, and Jim are like a part of McLain’s family.
“I did summer swim league when I was seven years old,” McLain said. “From there, I’ve been with him ever since. Every year it gets better. Every year, something new happens and we work through it. He’s made me the swimmer I am today and I wouldn’t where I’m at without him.”
“I knew a long time ago that she was going to be a good one,” he said. “I knew in middle school when she was coming out. She didn’t swim middle school with us on the school team because she was going to Cedar View. She swam summer with us. But I knew that summer when she was coming up that she was going to be special for us.
“When she was a freshman, it kind of changed things with our program,” Whalen said. “We were able to get a relay team together. For three years in a row, we took a relay team to state and she was part of it. She is probably one of the most overall, all-around swimmers in the area.
“We have some that are just breast-strokers, some that are distance or sprint or backstroke. She can do it all. Whatever you put her in, she can excel in it,” Whalen said.
McLain swam the 100 breast and 200 Individual Medley (IM) – which is 50 meters of each stroke, back, breast, butterfly and free style.
“I’m really versatile,” McLain said. “Breast stroke is definitely my best, but I like being the swimmer that can swim anything. You can throw me in if somebody gets hurt, I can swim it. So, I like being the person that can step in.”
“She’s a 200 IM swimmer and that was her forte because she can do all of them,” Whalen said. “The breast stroke she was just super-good in. Whatever Mars Hill wants her to do, she’ll be able to do it, which is good for them.”
“They told me I’m going to be the IM’er and the breast stroker,” said McLain. “So, just like I am here, I’m just going to be going on up in the world doing the same thing which I’m super-excited about.”
McLain isn’t afraid of the increased distance in college swimming.
“The distances get longer in college,” she said. “They double, so it will be a 200 breast – they still have the 100 breast – and it will be like a 400 IM. I’m super-excited about that.
“They expect us to practice during the summer, so I’m going to continue practicing over the summer with the summer swim league and the Barracuda travel team. So that way I’m really prepared when I go in, because we start as soon as school starts in August. It’s about year-round. We go August to about April. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I’m ready for it,” said McLain.
“ I’m super nervous about it, but I’m more excited,” said McLain, who has no problems talking to people. She’s already made friends with her new teammate. “The team’s great. We talk all the time. I’m just ready to work hard and show them that the girl from Church Hill, Tenn. can hang with the big people. I just want to make a name for myself down there just like I made here. I’m super excited to work hard and get done what needs to be done.”
McLain graduates from Volunteer this Saturday. She said she will cherish lasting memories of her time there.
“I think I will remember most just all the fun I had swimming with my team,” she said. “There’s nothing like your team. In all the four years, I’ve never had a complaint. I would swim forever with them if I could. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done and been involved with.”