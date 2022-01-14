ROGERSVILLE – The visiting Bulls Gap Bulldogs broke a close game down the stretch and came away with a 35-27 victory Monday night over the Rogersville City School Warriors.
The Warriors led 12-10 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 25-12 in the second half. Bulldog Noah Seals scored nine points in the third quarter to lead the Bulldog charge.
Seals finished with 17 points for Bulls Gap. Isaiah Jones added 10. Jake Elliott (4), Grayson Hughes (3) and Grant Johnson (1) rounded out the Bulldog scoring.
Aden Phipps led the Warriors with nine points, followed closely by Lofton Hayes with eight and Brayden Haun with seven. Landon Jeffers had two points and Eli Boyd had one point.
Nine Warriors were honored earlier during the evening’s Eighth Grade Night activities.
Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.