CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Falcons’ return to the region will have to start on the road, thanks to a 74-70 loss to tough Elizabethton in the District 1-3A semifinals Saturday at Volunteer.
A victory would have allowed the Falcons to open the Region 1 tournament at Volunteer.
“I hate it for our seniors,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I wanted to win tonight to give them another home game. That’s a little selfish on my part but they’re great kids and they’ve been giving me great effort and great attitudes.
“So, I hate that for them. But it is what it is. We’ve just got to pick up the pieces and come back and play on Tuesday,” Poe said.
The District 1-3A championship game was to be played Tuesday night at Volunteer between Elizabethton (15-12) and Unicoi (15-16). Prior to that, Volunteer (20-11) and Sullivan East (18-7), the respective Upper Rivers Conference regular-season champions and runners-up, were to meet in the District 1-3A consolation game. Results were not available at press time.
Both consolation game teams will be on the road in the first round of the region, but the winner avoids District 2-3A’s top seed – expected to be prohibitive favorite Greeneville (23-6), which played in District 2-3A’s title game Tuesday against Grainger County (25-5).
Poe said Tuesday’s game against Sullivan East was “probably the biggest game that we’ve played here in a long time because if you lose that one, you’re going to Greeneville the first round of the region. If you win it, you’re opposite them and put yourself in position to make a postseason run.”
Then again, at 26-5 or 25-6 depending on Tuesday’s District 2 title result, Grainger County is no slouch, either, and Volunteer actually beat Greeneville rather handily this season, 68-53, although that was way back on Nov. 16. Also, the Greene Devils were missing multiple players, including Twin Lakes Conference player of the year, Jakobi Gillespie, and fellow starters Adjatay Dabbs and Terry Grove to the football playoffs.
Whomever the Falcons face (this Saturday at 7 p.m.) they’ll need crisper execution than they started with against Elizabethton, which ran out to a 9-0 lead Saturday, building its lead to as high as 18 in the first half, 40-22.
The Falcons closed the second quarter on a 9-0 run, thanks to two baskets and a block by Elijah Rogers and a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Heath Miller that cut the Cyclones’ lead to 40-31 at the break.
But two quick jumpers in transition by senior guard Jake Roberts increased the Cyclones’ lead back to 44-31 and prompted a timeout by Poe one minute into the second half.
The Falcons’ climb back up the hill wasn’t easy, but it was steady. A three by Garrison Barrett was answered by a three-point play by another of ‘Betsy’s senior guards, Seth Carter.
After Bradin Minton hit one of two free throws, Roberts scored on a layup, extending Elizabethton’s lead to 49-35 with 5:10 left in the quarter.
A three and a layup by Jon Wes Lovelace and a pull-up jumper by Joltin Harrison trimmed the lead to 49-42, but Bryce Van Huss nailed a three to push the lead back to 10, 52-42, with 3:50 left in the period.
“Elizabethton played great,” Poe said. “I didn’t think we played very well. I mean, we played okay in the second half. I just think Elizabethton played great and every time we gave them an open shot, they made it. There’s not much else you can say. They just out-played us.”
The Falcons kept clawing back, only to be answered by the Cyclones, who led 59-49, thanks to another three by Van Huss with 1:44 left in the third.
But Volunteer closed with a 6-0 run in the final minute. Harrison found Rogers for a layup. Miller went coast-to-coast. Then Lovelace scored a layup off a turnover to make it 59-55.
A 7-2 run to start the fourth gave the Cyclones another nine-point cushion to work with, 66-57, but Volunteer kept battling, eventually pulling to within 70-68 on Barrett’s basket in the post with 2:02 left to play.
However, turnovers and missed foul shots prevented the Falcons from completing their climb all the way back, and Elizabethton escaped with a hard-earned, 74-70 win and berth in the district finals.
“I think we missed a couple of free throws and turned it over twice in a row at that point in time,” Poe said. “That was unusual for this group. They’ve been in these close games so many times. Hopefully, we can learn from that.”
Roberts led Elizabethton with 20. Carter added 14, while VanHuss and Bryson Rollins scored 12 each.
Harrison and Miller led Volunteer with 15 apiece. Lovelace finished with 14.