JONESBOROUGH — Avery Hope homered and drove in two runs to lead David Crockett to a 7-4 win over Volunteer Tuesday.
Crockett scored three in the first for an early lead. But the Lady Falcons matched that in the second to make it 3-3.
The Lady Pioneers added another pair of runs in the bottom half of the second and another run in the third for a 6-3 lead.
Alyssa Suits had two hits and two RBIs, and Riley Hope had a pair of RBIs to lead Crockett. Megan Davis also had two hits for the Lady Pioneers, who remained unbeaten in Big 7 play (7-0) and improved to 22-4 overall.
Audrey Evans went 2-for-4 with a single and double and two RBIs for the Lady Falcons (8-10, 2-6).