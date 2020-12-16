CHURCH HILL – South Greene capitalized on its distinct size advantage in a 52-28 win over Church Hill Middle School Monday night at CHMS.
Led by 6-3 center Jase Roderick, the Rebels, whose starters were all taller than their Church Hill counterparts, smothered the Panthers, forcing turnovers and transition baskets in building a 13-0 lead out of the gate.
The Panthers answered with a 6-0 run, capped by Lucas Gilliam’s baseline jumper to start the second quarter.
The Rebels responded with another run of their own, this one a 19-4 onslaught to close the half with South Greene ahead, 32-10.
Roderick scored nine and Cayden Fillers added eight in the first half for the Rebels.
The Rebels continued their game plan of pressure defense, pushing the ball up the court and pounding the ball inside as they scored 11 points in the third quarter.
The Panthers hung tough, however, by hitting three from outside the arc in the quarter, two by Owen Miller and one by Evan Lukens as Church Hill entered the fourth quarter trailing by 43-19.
A 7-0 run to start the final frame pulled the Panthers to within 43-26, but South Greene tightened up its defense to outscore the home team 9-2 over the final four minutes.
Roderick led South Greene with 15 points while teammate Fillers added 11.
Miller led the Panthers with 10, including two three-pointers, while Gilliam added six.