CHURCH HILL – The TSSAA’s realignments that went into effect this school year were conducted to level playing fields for schools to compete with those that were more comparable in student body size in efforts to make fairer competition.
Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie likes how the changes readjusted track competition.
“The restructuring of the TSSAA classifications in track and field – from two to three split evenly by participating schools – is a game changer for our track program,” Ailshie said. “The goal for this upcoming track season at Volunteer is to bring home a TSSAA state track championship to Hawkins County.”
Volunteer’s track teams will now be competing against 83 other high schools in the AA classification from across the state.
“Prior to the beginning of this season, our girls team was projected to finish third behind Signal Mountain and Martin Luther King, according to track performances from last year,” Ailshie said. “Based on our first scrimmage at Dobyns-Bennett and some new additions to the girls track team, I think we are even better than last season.”
The projected strength of the Volunteer girls track team will be in the hurdles, field events, relays and the pentathlon. Other areas that have the potential to contribute are the sprints and distance events.
Senior Emily Christian, Junior Sara Winegar, Sophomore Rhyann James and freshman Aliah Laster have already established top marks in the hurdle events with all four hurdlers posting times ranking in the top 10 in the state in the AA classification. Christian is AA’s top returning 300 hurdler.
“Our hurdlers are no doubt the strength of the girls’ team,” Ailshie said.
“Senior Alyssa Chappell has top five marks in the high jump and triple jump of all returners in the AA classification and Emily Christian has one of the top marks returning in the long jump,” Ailshie said.
Junior Taylor Castle will be competing in the triple jump after scoring in the conference meet last season and Sara Winegar will also compete in the long jump this season for the first time.
Aliah Laster – daughter of Cherokee track coach Chad Laster – will be competing in the pole vault and finished first at Dobyns-Bennett at the season’s first scrimmage.
“We are hopeful she can earn some points in that event at state,” Ailshie said.
The pentathlon will be another event area that Volunteer will be relying heavily on. The pentathlon consists of the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and 800 meter run.
“The hurdles is the most technical event of the five events or, in other words, the most difficult to learn” Ailshie said. That gives Volunteer a leg up on the competition. (Bad pun intended.)
The pentathlon is a scoring event in the state meet competition which is held at a separate location at Austin Peay (in Clarksville, Tenn.) the week before the state track meet at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro.
“Emily Christian, Sara Winegar, Rhyann James and Aliah Laster all have a chance of representing Volunteer in the pentathlon event in Clarksville,” Ailshie said. “Our road to a state championship initially goes through Clarksville.”
Castle returns as the top sprinter in the 100 and 200 meters.
“Taylor had a great win at the D-B scrimmage in the 200 at the beginning of the season so she is already in good form,” Ailshie said.
Other sprinters for the Lady Falcons consist of freshmen Belle Fritts, Trinity Trammell, Chloe Redwine, Jahnae Ward, Alexus Nelms, Alyssa Burchfield and Kadey Brown. Other sophomores and juniors that expect to contribute are Maci Gladson, Gabriella Ritz and Makayla Ward.
“We are going to need some help from some of our young folks this season,” Ailshie said.
In the throwing events, top returners are seniors Kasie Sandidge and Lillie Redwine; juniors Marley Snapp and Maci Gladson; sophomores Rhyann James and Gabriella Ritz; freshmen Mattie Crowder, Aliah Laster, Kadey Brown and Alyssa Burchfield.
In the distance events, top returners are Emory and Henry signee Elise McKinney; juniors Sydney Hamilton and Maci Gladson; sophomores Jacie Begley, Allyssa Gent and Gabriella Ritz; freshmen Lillie Bullock and Sabella Borghetti-Metz.
“We need to break up Signal Mountain’s strength in the distance events and I am hopeful this group can step up to the challenge,” Ailshie said. “Our 4x800 team should qualify to state and Jacie has a chance as an individual in the 400 or 800 meter runs.”
All four relays have a chance to qualify with the best chance in the 4x100 and 4x800. The 4x100 has already posted the top time in the state in the AA classification.
“We still have some work to do in the 4x200 and 4x400, but it’s certainly possible to qualify all four relays,” Ailshie said.
The projected strength of the Volunteer boys track team will be in the jumps and distance events. Other areas that have the potential to contribute will be in the relays, sprints and field events.
Heath Miller is the lone returning state qualifier at Volunteer and has a solid chance at bringing home a state title in the triple jump this season.
“He is the number-one ranked returning triple jumper in the AA classification. It won’t be easy but he has a real chance,” Ailshie said. Miller is also projected as one of the top five returning long jumpers in the state.
Senior Jared Counts is also projected to finish in the top eight in the triple jump based on his performance last season.
Other jumpers this season include junior Davarius Early and Andrew Dickerson; sophomores Brett Clark, Lucas Case and Grant Winegar; freshmen Isaiah Brooks and Jordyn Winegar-Collis.
In the throws, junior Thomas Galloway returns and has already thrown a PR in the discus at the first scrimmage. Freshman Jackson Clonce threw 125 feet in the discus at the first scrimmage, which would rank him in the top five in comparison to returning discus throwers from last season.
“If they continue to improve, one or both have a chance to qualify for state,” Ailshie said. Freshman Hunter Robinson will also contribute in the shot and discus.
In the distances, Tusculum signee Ethyn Council is projected to finish in the top eight in the 800 and 1600 meter runs based off of his times from last season. Tennessee Wesleyan signee Caleb Greene and senior Dakota Caldwell return for their final season.
Juniors Charlie Wilson, Cayden Cox, Evan Glass, Andrew Dickerson and Jack Cannon should contribute in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs and vie for a spot on the 4x800 relay. Sophomore Kaigan McCloud returns and freshmen Peyton Rhoton, Matthew Seppala, Connor Burns, Joshua Hathaway and Roman Borghetti-Metz round out the distance group.
“Roman just ran an eight-second PR relay split in the 800 with a time of 2:05, which is outstanding this early in the season,” Ailshie said. “The 800 meter run will most likely be one of our strongest event areas for the guys’ team this season with the 4x800 team having a chance at winning a state relay title. It’s just a very talented group.”
Junior Davarius Early and sophomores Grant Winegar and Ethan Vaughan return in the hurdles. Junior Andrew Dickerson and freshman Jordyn Winegar-Collis will also contribute in the hurdle events.
The sprint group consists of Heath Miller, Jared Counts, Davarius Early, Cayden Cox; sophomores John Ross, Aiden Anderson and Grant Winegar; and freshmen Caden Lafollette and Isaiah Brooks.
Miller is the top returner in the 100 and 200 meter races and John Ross is the top returning 400 meter runner for the Falcons.
“We have some talent in the sprints and we project our 4x200 and 4x400 with having a good chance to qualify for the state as well,” AIlshie said.
“Overall, I am excited to see how this season unfolds. We will have the Sectionals at the University of Tennessee this year for the first time with 32 teams participating on May 14{sup}th{/sup}. The Sectionals will determine how many individual and relay teams will qualify for the state meet on May 24{sup}th{/sup} at MTSU. The Sectional meet may be the most important track meet of the year.”
“I feel real good about our chances to win a state title this season. We have prepared all winter so now we just have to take care of business,” Ailshie said of his strong girls team.
“Our boys team is projected to finish sixth behind Greeneville, Melrose, Signal Mountain, Carter and Tullahoma. Greeneville is going to be tough to beat, but we have a real chance at a top three podium finish.”
Ailshie said support from the program has helped immensely.
“Lastly, I would like to thank the Hawkins County school system and school board for all of their support,” he said. “They have been great to work with. Also to the many businesses and individual donors who have provided the funding so we can travel and participate in these track meets for our Hawkins County student athletes.
“The community’s generosity and support of the Volunteer track program is greatly appreciated. I am hopeful folks will see a return on investment of their giving with a TSSAA state title in the near future,” Ailshie said.